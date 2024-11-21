A dozen Indians make SCC all-conference team, honors

Twelve fall Clarke Athletes were named to the South Central Conference all-conference and all-district across cross country, football and volleyball.

Cross country

Cross country runners DeVante Caldwell, Izzy Hay and Claire Jacobsen received all-conference honors.

Caldwell, a senior, ran in 10 meets this year. He set a personal record at the first meet of the year at Wayne, with a time of 17:45.7.

Meets throughout the rest of the year ranged in times from 18:10.2 to 19:41.4. He placed first at the Interstate 35 meet with a time of 19:19.5, third at Colfax-Mingo with 18:10.2 and fifth at Mount Ayr with a time of 18:19.2. Caldwell had three more top 10 finishes, and two more top 20 finishes.

Sophomore Hay ran in 11 meets, including the Class 2A girls cross country state meet. Her personal record was set at the Centerville Invite, with a time of 21:05.8. She placed fourth twice, first at Central Decatur with a time of 21:37.6 and again at Mount Ayr with a time of 21:10.8.She had two additional top 10 finishes and five more in the top 20. At state, she came in 85th with a time of 21:35.9.

Jacobsen, a senior, ran in 11 meets, including the Class 2A girls cross country state meet where she clocked in a new personal record with a time of 21:18.5 to finish in 71st. During the regular season, Jacobsen’s run times ranged from 21:29.2 to 24:16.7. She had five top 10 finishes, and four more in the top 20.

Football

The football saw Rafael Avalos, Urijah Fry and Bowen Page make all-district, and Jonathan Galvez, Milad Ibraheem and Javier Munoz receive honorable mentions.

Avalos, a sophomore, was the team’s kicker and punter. He had 10 kickoffs for 578 yards and six touchbacks. Avalos went three for three with point after attempts, and had four field goal attempts. He punted 37 times for 1,370 yards. Avalos had 6.0 total tackles, five solo and 0.5 tackles for loss. He also received the ball twice for a total of six yards.

Sophomore Fry played running back and defensive back. He had 85 rushing yards with 43 carries, and 17 receptions with 109 yards to include on eight-yard touchdown. Fry fielded 18 kick returns for 222 yards. On defense, Fry had 43.5 total sacks, of which 37 were solo; he had 1.5 tackles for loss of yards.

Page, a freshman, played defensive back. He had 14.5 total tackles with 11 solo tackles.

Galvez, a sophomore, is a center on the offensive line.

Senior Ibraheem played running back and defensive back. He carried the ball 29 times for 90 rushing yards, and received the ball twice for 27 yards. Ibraheem had a 30-yard kick return carry, and recovered one fumble. On defense, he had 5.5 total tackles with five solo tackles.

Junior Munoz played wingback and defensive back. He had 23 receptions for 253 yards. On kick returns, he fielded the ball 19 times for 330 yards. Munoz make 28.0 total tackles with 19 solo, 0.5 sacks and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Volleyball

Volleyball players Mylee Miller, Josie Moore and Kya Thornton all received all-conference honorable mention.

Miller, a junior, started and played in 30 games across 74 sets this season. Miller had a 90.7% serve success rate, with 186 of 205 successful; she had 17 ace serves. On offense, Miller had 212 attacks with 27 kills and 226 assists. Defensively, Miller had 100 digs, 2.0 total blocks and two solo blocks.

Moore, also a junior, played in 30 games and 75 sets. With serving, Moore had a 93.6% success rate, with 175 successful of 187, including 18 ace serves. Moore had 48 offensive attacks with 10 kills and nine assists. She had 273 digs.

Senior Thornton started and played in 30 games with 75 sets. She had 127 of 165 successful serves for a 78.4% serve rate; she had 25 ace serves. Thornton had 532 attacks on offense with 110 kills and eight assists. On defense, Thornton had 143 digs, one solo block and 4.0 total.