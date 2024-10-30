Murray volleyball finishes season

The Murray Lady Mustangs finished their volleyball season last Monday at Southeast Warren in the first round of Class 1A Region 1 playoffs. The played three sets, falling to the Lady Warhawks 15-25, 8-25 and 6-25.

The team had a 96.7% serve success rate, with six of seven servers achieving 100.0% success. There were no ace serves.

On offense, Maliya Berry led in attacks with 20 of the team’s 61. Madison Henrichs had 10, Ella Mateer seven, Leah Frederick and Kenzi Mongar had six each, Maryssa McMurry and Gracie Mathes four, Aylah Miller two and one each for Macee Penick and Rilea Eckels.

Dfensively, there were 28 digs - seven by Berry and Frederick, five by McMurry, three by Henrichs, and two each by Mongar, Mallory Page and Miller.

Southeast Warren 3, Murray 0

Serving (aces) – Maryssa McMurry 4-5, Kenzi Mongar 2-2, Mallory Page 3-3, Maliya Berry 3-3, Leah Frederick 6-6, Madison Henrichs 6-6, Aylah Miller 5-5.

Attacks (kills) – Macee Penick 1, McMurry 4 (2), Mongar 6 (1), Gracie Mathes 4, Rilea Eckels 1, Ella Mateer 7, Berry 20 (2), Frederick 6 (3), Henrichs 10 (1), Miller 2.

Blocks (solo-assists) – Mongar 0-1, Berry 2-1.

Setting (assists) – McMurry 0.7, Mongar 0.3, Frederick 1.3, Miller 0.7.

Digs – McMurry 5, Mongar 2, Page 2, Berry 7, Frederick 7, Henrichs 3, Miller 2.