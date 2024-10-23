Murray at BGC tourney

Murray volleyball attended the BlueGrass Conference tournament on Oct. 15. They won 2-1 (29-27, 15-25, 15-11) over Diagonal, and lost 0-2 (22-24, 17-25) to Seymour.

The Lady Mustangs had a 90.0% success rate over their three sets against Diagonal. Maliya Berry and Leah Frederick both had 100.0% serves and one ace each. Maryssa McMurry and Madison Henrichs also had one ace each.

Offensively, the team had 78 attacks with 19 kills. Berry led the attacks with 24 and 10 kills, followed by Henrichs with 17 attacks and McMurry with 13. Frederick had 5.0 assists of the team’s 6.0.

The Lady Mustangs played Monday against Southeast Warren in Round One of Class 1A Region 1. They lost in three sets, 15-25, 8-25 and 6-25

Results

Murray 2, Diagonal 1

Serving (aces) - Maryssa McMurry 9-11 (1), Mallory Page 7-8, Maliya Berry 7-7 (1), Leah Frederick 11-11 (1), Madison Henrichs 4-5 (1), Aylah Miller 7-8.

Attacks (kills) - Macee Penick 1, McMurry 13 (3), Kenzi Mongar 8, Ella Matter 8 (1), Berry 24 (10), Frederick 6, Henrichs 17 (1), Miller 1.

Blocks (solo-assists) - Mateer 2, Berry 1.

Setting (assists) - Mongar 0.7, Berry 0.3, Frederick 5.0.

Digs - McMurry 7, Page 2, Berry 5, Frederick 6, Henrichs 9, Miller 6.

Seymour 2, Murray 0