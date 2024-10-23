Clarke volleyball at home

The Clarke Lady Indians volleyball team hosted two home games last week, one on Tuesday against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (EBF), and one on Thursday against Wayne.

In the game against EBF, Clarke lost 0-3 in three sets: 6-25, 11-25, 8-25. On serving, the team had an 80.8% success rate, with 21 of 26 serves making it over the net. Finley Cooper, Mylee Miller and Reagan Fry each had 100.0% serves. There was one ace serve, which was done by Alyssa Kent.

Offensively, the team had 59 attacks with 5 kills. Maddie Youngs had the most attacks with 15, and Thornton followed with 10; Thornton had three kills.

On defense, there was a team total of 24 digs. Nine went to Moore, five to Miller, four to Cooper, two each to Youngs and Fry, and one each to Thornton and Morgan Fisher.

The Lady Indians lost 3-1 to Wayne in four close sets: 15-25, 13-25, 25-23, 16-25.

The volleyball team traveled to PCM on Tuesday for the Class 3A Region 1 Quarterfinal. Results will be in next week’s paper.

Results

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 3, Clarke 0

Serving (aces) - Alyssa Kent 4-6 (1), Josie Moore 4-5, Kya Thornton 1-3, Finley Cooper 2-2, Mylee Miller 6-6, Reagan Fry 4-4.

Attacks (kills) - Kent 5, Moore 2, Thornton 10 (3), Cooper 3, Miller 4, Maddie Youngs 15 (2), Morgan Fisher 2, Emilee Boyd 9, Fry 9.

Setting (assists) - Miller 1.7.

Digs - Moore 9, Thornton 1, Cooper 4, Miller 5, Youngs 5, Fisher 1, Fry 2.

Wayne 3, Clarke 1