Hay sets school record at Centerville meet

At Centerville last Tuesday, the Clarke cross country teams set a number of personal records, including a new school record set by Izzy Hay.

Hay, a sophomore, ran the 5K (3.1 miles) in a time of 21:05.80, becoming the third fastest female runner in the event. Claire Jacobsen had her season best time of 21:29.20, and Natalie McGaw set a new personal record of 22:44.60.

Due to a large amount of runners, teams were split into varsity and junior varsity. Both boys varsity and JV finished in ninth place, with 248 and 204 points respectively; Chariton finished first in varsity, and Pella Christian first in JV.

Middle school runner Joseph DeVore came in fifth with a time of 13:20.40, and Liam Caldwell finished in 13th with a time of 14:04.20.

Clarke ran at Appanoose on Tuesday, and runs at Mount Ayr on Thursday.

Results

Varsity boys

31. Micah Domina - 18:07.10

33. DeVante Caldwell - 18:16.00

60. Conner Williams - 20:05.30

61. Luke Wade - 20:12.50

72. Eric Francisco Pedro - 20:49.30

82. Cole Jacobsen - 21:20.10

85. Jake Pontier - 21:47.10

Junior varsity boys

33. Brody Feehan - 21:08.80

36. Joey Turpin - 21:11.30 (PR)

39. Dwight Humphrey - 21:22.30 (PR)

45. Brandon Sanchez Flores - 21:48.00 (PR)

57. Erick Hernandez - 22:21.10 (PR)

62. Adrian Negrete - 22:40.30 (PR)

69. Ruben Rodriguez - 23:26.00 (PR)

76. Michael Brogdon - 24:36.40 (PR)

79. Connor Redman - 25:15.00

88. Sawyer Shields - 27:54.50 (PR)

89. Casey Wade - 28:35.30 (PR)

91. Rodrigo Hernandez - 28:58.60 (PR)

93. Cesar Ambriz - 30:48.70 (PR)

97. Cael Wisniewski - 35:20.70

98. Bryce Hall - 42:52.30 (PR)

Girls

17. Izzy Hay - 21:05.80 (PR)

31. Claire Jacobsen - 21:29.20 (season best)

55. Natalie McGaw - 22:44.60 (PR)

Middle school boys

Team score 181, 8th

5. Joseph DeVore - 13:20.40

13. Liam Caldwell - 14:04.20

36. Teagan Sullivan - 15:30.10

94. Beau Wheeler - 23:11.20

102. Alex Ambriz - 29:11.10

Middle school girls

74. Josie Turpin - 18:54.40

94. Dylynn Jensen - 24:29.40