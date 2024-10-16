Hay sets school record at Centerville meet

At Centerville last Tuesday, the Clarke cross country teams set a number of personal records, including a new school record set by Izzy Hay.
Hay, a sophomore, ran the 5K (3.1 miles) in a time of 21:05.80, becoming the third fastest female runner in the event. Claire Jacobsen had her season best time of 21:29.20, and Natalie McGaw set a new personal record of 22:44.60.
Due to a large amount of runners, teams were split into varsity and junior varsity. Both boys varsity and JV finished in ninth place, with 248 and 204 points respectively; Chariton finished first in varsity, and Pella Christian first in JV.
Middle school runner Joseph DeVore came in fifth with a time of 13:20.40, and Liam Caldwell finished in 13th with a time of 14:04.20.
Clarke ran at Appanoose on Tuesday, and runs at Mount Ayr on Thursday.
Results
Varsity boys
31. Micah Domina - 18:07.10
33. DeVante Caldwell - 18:16.00
60. Conner Williams - 20:05.30
61. Luke Wade - 20:12.50
72. Eric Francisco Pedro - 20:49.30
82. Cole Jacobsen - 21:20.10
85. Jake Pontier - 21:47.10
Junior varsity boys
33. Brody Feehan - 21:08.80
36. Joey Turpin - 21:11.30 (PR)
39. Dwight Humphrey - 21:22.30 (PR)
45. Brandon Sanchez Flores - 21:48.00 (PR)
57. Erick Hernandez - 22:21.10 (PR)
62. Adrian Negrete - 22:40.30 (PR)
69. Ruben Rodriguez - 23:26.00 (PR)
76. Michael Brogdon - 24:36.40 (PR)
79. Connor Redman - 25:15.00
88. Sawyer Shields - 27:54.50 (PR)
89. Casey Wade - 28:35.30 (PR)
91. Rodrigo Hernandez - 28:58.60 (PR)
93. Cesar Ambriz - 30:48.70 (PR)
97. Cael Wisniewski - 35:20.70
98. Bryce Hall - 42:52.30 (PR)
Girls
17. Izzy Hay - 21:05.80 (PR)
31. Claire Jacobsen - 21:29.20 (season best)
55. Natalie McGaw - 22:44.60 (PR)
Middle school boys
Team score 181, 8th
5. Joseph DeVore - 13:20.40
13. Liam Caldwell - 14:04.20
36. Teagan Sullivan - 15:30.10
94. Beau Wheeler - 23:11.20
102. Alex Ambriz - 29:11.10
Middle school girls
74. Josie Turpin - 18:54.40
94. Dylynn Jensen - 24:29.40