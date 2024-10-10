Clarke falls in homecoming game

The Clarinda Cardinals proved too much for Clarke at Friday’s Homecoming game, as the Indians lost 64-0.

Clarinda kicked off the ball, with Javier Munoz returning it at the 20 to start Clarke’s drive. Quarterback Ryan Diehl was sacked on the snap for loss by Clarinda’s Quinton Martin. A subsequent pass from Diehl to Munoz fell incomplete, and on fourth and 17, Rafael Avalos came out to punt the ball. Avalos’ punt was blocked, with Clarinda taking over at Clarke’s 15.

An offside penalty on Clarke moved Clarinda up five yards, and a handoff from Noah Harris to Kaden Hawley had Clarinda in for six with 10:32 left in the quarter. An attempt at a point after was no good, as the ball bounced off the uprights.

Uriah Fry fielded the kick from Clarinda, bringing the ball to Clarinda’s 37 to start Clarke’s drive. After another sack moving the Indians back to the 25, a catch by Munoz and a pass to Fry bought back some yards, but not enough before Avalos was back out to punt. Avalos’ punt was returned by Kaiden Ropp, who made it back down to Clarke’s 30 before being pushed out of bounds.

The Cardinals made a series of short drives that found them within goal range, with a touchdown found by Dominick Polsley, and a subsequent two-point conversion to bring the score to 14-0.

A fumble by Clarke on the kick return found them in possession of the ball, but starting at their own 15. Diehl was sacked inside the five, forcing Fry to take the snap inside the endzone, where he was taken down. However, a flag on the play negated a safety, and moved Clarke up to the 15, where on fourth and 10, Avalos kicked another blocked punt, where Clarinda made quick work of another eight points. The Cardinals widened the gap to 37-0 to end the quarter.

The second quarter played in a similar fashion, with Clarke fighting to move the ball and ultimately being forced to punt on lack of downs, as Clarinda continued to score on their possessions, including an 81-yard rushing touchdown by Polsley. The score stood at 50-0 going into halftime.

With a running clock coming back from halftime, Clarke managed to hold Clarinda to only seven points in both of the remaining quarters. Clarinda was forced to punt once in the third quarter, as the Indian defense held them minimal gains including losses on plays at Clarinda’s 31.

Going into the fourth quarter, Clarke started at 2 and 7 at their 40, and worked their way to a first down following a holding call on Clarinda that brought them to Clarinda’s 35. Two plays for loss had Clarke at 3 and 16 at the 41, and a pass for Tate Shriver fell incomplete. The offense stayed out on the field, and gained five yards on a false start call on Clarinda, however another attempted pass to Shriver fell incomplete with 4:30 left in the game.

An official became caught in the middle of a tackle on Clarinda’s next drive, and after an injury timeout was back up and moving around to finish the game. A 36-yard run by Dallyn Neudorff with a kick after brought the score to its final 64-0. On Clarke’s final play of the game, Fry returned the ball out to the 25, and was taken down at the 30 on 2 & 8 to end the game.

Clarke will make the short drive to Truro to face the Interstate 35 Roadrunners (1-5) for kickoff at 7 p.m. Last year, the Indians won 34-0. In years 2010-2013 and 2020, the Roadrunners won over the Indians.

Team stats

Clarinda 37-13-7-7

Clarke 0-0-0-0

Clarke individual stats

RUSHING

Ryan Diehl 4-0; Bryce Cook 2-1; Uriah Fry 6-20

PASSING

Diehl 11/21-49

RECEIVING

Tate Shriver 2-16; Azahel Herrera 2-6; Javier Munoz 1-10; Fry 6-17

DEFENSE (total-solo-sacks-for loss)

Cook 1.0-1-0-0, Shriver 4.0-4-0-0, Herrera 0.5-0-0-0, Munoz 1.0-1-0-0, Fry 4.0-4-0-0, Bowen Page 5.0-4-0-0, Tyson Page 1.0-1-0-0, Jared Perdomo 1.0-0-0-0, Ethan Danley 0.5-0-0-0

KICKING

Rafael Avalos 1-52

Munoz 3-18, Gavin Page 1-1, Fry 4-51

PUNT

Avalos 5-138

Clarinda team stats

RUSHING

20-284-8(TD)

PASSING

5/8-58-1(TD)

RECEIVING

5-58-1(TD)

DEFENSE (total-solo-sacks-for loss)

28.0-15-3.0-90

FUMBLE RECOVERIES

1

KICKING

9-287-4/6 PAT

KICK RETURNS

1-31

PUNTS

1-28

PUNT RETURNS

2-87

2-PT CONVERSIONS

3-6