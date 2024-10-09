Murray volleyball attends triangular at Twin Cedars

Murray volleyball traveled to Twin Cedars last Tuesday for a triangular, falling 0-2 to Twin Cedars (21-12, 21-14) and 1-2 to Orient-Macksburg (21-17, 10-21, 15-9)

The Lady Mustangs had a 96.3% serve rate against Twin Cedars, with Maryssa McMurry, Gracie Mathes, Maliya Berry, Leah Frederick, Madison Henrichs and Aylah Miller all serving with 100% success; Mallory Page had a 75% serve rate. Frederick had four aces, and McMurry one. Defensively, the team had 21 digs, with McMurray having the most at six, followed by Henrichs and Miller with four each, Mathes, Page and Berry two each, and Frederick with one. On offense, Henrichs had seven attacks with one kill, with six attacks each going to McMurry, Rilea Eckels and Berry. Frederick also had 2.5 assists.

Against Orient-Macksburg, the Lady Mustangs had a serve success rate of 93.3% with 42 of 45 successful serves, including eight aces. The team had 62 attacks on offense, with Henrichs leading with 18, Berry with 16 and Kenzi Mongar with 13. There were 13 kills overall.

Hosting Diagonal last Thursday, Murray won 3-1 in four sets - 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23

Murray traveled to Mount Ayr on Monday, and attend a tournament at Wayne on Saturday. Their season before Monday’s game stood at 5-13.

Results

Twin Cedars 2, Murray 0

Serving (aces) – Maryssa McMurry 7-7 (1), Gracie Mathes 2-2, Mallory Page 3-4, Maliya Berry 3-3, Leah Frederick 9-9 (4), Madison Henrichs 1-1, Aylah Miller 1-1

Attacks (kills) – McMurry 6 (1), Kenzi Mongar 4, Mathes 4 (1), Rilea Eckels 6, Mallory Page 1 (1), Ella Mateer 1, Berry 6, Frederick 3, Henrichs 7 (1)

Setting (assists) – Frederick 2.5, Henrichs 0.5

Digs – McMurry 6, Mathes 2, Page 2, Berry 2, Frederick 1, Henrichs 4, Miller 4

Murray 2, Orient-Macksburg 1

Serving (aces) – McMurry 9-9 (2), Page 10-11 (2), Berry 8-8 (1), Frederick 8-9 (1), Henrichs 4-5 (1), Miller 3-3 (1)

Attacks (kills) – McMurry 5 (1), Mongar 13 (2), Mateer 4 (1), Berry 16 (4), Frederick 6 (2), Henrichs 18 (3)

Blocks (solo-assists) – Berry 1

Setting (assists) – McMurry 1.0, Page 0.7, Berry 0.7, Frederick 1.7

Digs – McMurry 6, Mongar 3, Page 3, Berry 4, Frederick 1, Miller 1

Murray 3, Diagonal 1