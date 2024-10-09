October 10, 2024

Clarke volleyball at Saydel

By OST

The Clarke volleyball team traveled to Saydel last Monday for an invitational, winning the two of three games played.

In game one against Perry, the Jayettes bested the Lady Indians 2-0 in two sets, followed by two wins for Clarke over Des Moines Hoover and Woodward-Granger, 2-0 in both games.

The volleyball team traveled to North High on Monday, and Davis County on Tuesday.

Results

Perry 2, Clarke 0

Serving (aces) – Alyssa Kent 5-6, Josie Moore 7-7, Kya Thornton 5-6 (1), Finley Cooper 3-3, Mylee Miller 5-5 (1), Reagen Fry 3-4

Attacks (kills) – Kent 10 (2), Moore 3 (1), Thornton 26 (4), Miller 9, Maddie Youngs 10 (2), Emilee Boyd 9, Fry 16 (3)

Blocks (solo-assists) – Thornton 0-1

Setting (assists) – Miller 6.0

Digs – Kent 2, Moore 3, Miller 5

Des Moines Hoover 2, Clarke 0

Serving (aces) – Kent 4-6 (4), Moore 3-5, Thornton 2-4 (1), Cooper 6-7 (1), Miller 909 (3), Fry 5-7

Clarke 2, Woodward-Granger 0

Serving (aces) – Kent 4-4, Moore 4-4, Thornton 3-4, Cooper 8-8, Miller 5-5, Fry 5-5

Attacks (kills) – Kent 8 (1), Moore 1, Thornton 9 (1), Miller 6, Youngs 8 (1), Boyd 3 (1), Fry 13 (5)

Blocks (solo-assists) – Miller 1

Setting (assists) – Kent 0.5, Thornton 1, Miller 7

Digs – Moore 9, Thornton 5, Cooper 4, Miller 2, Fry 6

Chariton 3, Clarke 0

Serving (aces) – Kent 11-14 (5), Moore 7-7, Thornton 12-13 (2), Cooper 9-9, Miller 7-7, Fry 13-14 (1)

Attacks (kills) – Kent 14 (1), Moore 2 (1), Thornton 31 (5), Miller 12, Youngs 17 (5), Boyd 9 (1), Fry 27 (12)

Blocks (solo-assists) – Youngs 1-0

Setting (assists) – Miller 7.2, Youngs 0.3

Digs – Moore 26, Thornton 7, Cooper 8, Miller 1, Fry 16