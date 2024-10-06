Clarke boys takes sixth in home meet

The Clarke boys cross country team took sixth in their home meet on Oct. 1 at East Lake Park. The Indians finished with 148 team points; Chariton took first with 25 points, Van Meter second with 76 points, Baxter third with 93 points, Interstate 35 fourth with 109 points, Martensdale-St. Marys in fifth with 133 points, Creston seventh with 185 points, Southwest Valley eighth with 212 points and Southeast Warren came in ninth with 228 points.

DeVante Caldwell was the Indian’s lone top-ten finisher, coming in eighth with a time of 18:40.50.

The middle school boys team took second place with 48 points. Van Meter came in first with 23 points and Martensdale-St. Marys third with 65 points. Joseph DeVore came in third with a time of 12:15.00, and Liam Caldwell fifth with a time of 12:48.50.

On the girls’ team, Claire Jacobsen (23:08.10) and Izzy Hay (24:06.40) were top 20 finishes, in 14th and 20th respectively.

Clarke runs at Centerville on Tuesday.

RESULTS

Boys:

8. Devante Caldwell: 18:40.50

37. Luke Wade: 21:16.20

41. Conner Williams: 21:29.80

48. Francisco Francisco: 22:05.20

51. Cole Jacobsen: 22:28.50

52. Jake Pontier: 22:42.30

61. Brody Feehan: 23:32.50

62. Joey Turpin: 23:40.60

69. Brandon Sanchez Flores: 24:37.20

73. Dwight Humphrey: 24:52.70

75. Erick Hernandez: 24:58.30

76. Adrian Negrete: 24.58.80

78. Ben Rodriguez: 26:02.40

85. Michael Brogdon: 26.48.10

93. Sawyer Shields: 29:52.10

98. Rodrigo Hernandez: 32:05.40

99. Casey Wade: 32:15.10

100. Cesar Ambriz: 33:25.60

102. Cael Wisniewski: 36:54.90

Girls:

14. Claire Jacobsen: 23:08.1

20. Isabell Hay: 24:06.4

33. Natalie McGaw: 26:07.6

Boys middle school:

3. Joseph DeVore: 12:15.00

5. Liam Caldwell: 12:48.50

18. Teagan Sullivan: 14:36.10

34. Beau Wheeler: 20:18.70

36. Alex Ambriz: 28:27.70

Girls middle school:

36. Dylynn Jensen: 22:45.50