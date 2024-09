Murray volleyball attended the Red Oak Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, falling in their three games.

Against Underwood, the Lady Mustangs lost 2-0 (21-7, 21-10), 2-0 to Mount Vernon (21-10, 21-2), and 2-0 to Tri-Center (21-10, 21-9).

Murray hosted Melcher-Dallas and Mormon Trail on Tuesday, and go to Ankeny Christian tonight.