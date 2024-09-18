Murray tops Twin Cedars

Coming off a two-week loss, the Murray Mustangs found their footing against the Twin Cedar Sabers at their opponent’s homecoming game Friday, emerging the victors 52-20.

The game started with a 70-yard kickoff return by Murray’s Ayden Lamb at 11:48, with a successful two-point conversion by Nolan Gannon to get Murray on the board. At 6:05, Caden Page ran in for a touchdown, and at attempt a two-point conversion afterwards failed. A 12-yard pass from Page to Keegan Chew, followed by a pass from Chew to Jaxon Darby had another eight points for the Mustangs, and another eight by a 19-yard pass to Page from Chew followed by a Gannon run had the Mustangs up 30-0. Twin Cedars scored their first touchdown with 0:50 left on the clock, with Murray getting another eight with a 36-yard pass from Page to Gannon followed by a pass from Chew to AJ Clarke to close out the first quarter 38-6.

Murray scored once in the second quarter with a 13-yard run by Page followed by a Wylee Wright run for another two; Twin Cedars did not score. The third quarter saw both teams earn six points, and Twin Cedars made the lone eight in the final quarter.

Murray totaled 166 rushing yards in the game, of which there were three touchdowns. Page had one interception on the Sabers. On defense, the team had a total of 35 tackles, with 10 being for loss. Lamb’s kickoff return for a touchdown was the fifth consecutive year for such an occurrence. Austin Peterson kicked for 363 yards, which included five touchbacks.

The Mustangs host the Lamoni Demons (3-0) tomorrow at 7 p.m. for their Homecoming Game. The game will be a key district game for both teams. Murray now stands at 2-2 overall, and 0-1 in the district.

Stats

Murray 38-8-6-0

Twin Cedars 6-0-6-8

Murray individual stats

RUSHING

Keegan Chew 5-(-4); Caden Page 11-106-3; Keaton Brammer 1-(-7); Ayden Lamb 1-13; Wylee Wright 3-15; Nolan Gannon 8-43; Team 29-166-3

PASSING

Chew 2/6-19-1; Page 4/6-93-2; Team 6/15-112-3

RECEIVING

Chew 1-14-1; Page 1-19-1; Wright 1-0; Gannon 2-49-1; Austin Peterson 1-30; Team 6-112-3

DEFENSE (total-solo-sacks-for loss)

Chew 4.5-3-0-0; Page 2.5-2-0-2.0; AJ Clarke 2.5-2-0-0; Seth McMurry 4.5-2-2.0-3.0; Brammer 0.5-0-0-0; Jaxon Darby 2.5-2-1.0-1.0; Ayden Lamb 2.5-2-0-1.5; Wright 1.0-0-0-1.0; Gannon 7.0-5-0-0; Wyatt Patton 1.5-1-0-0; Grady Mongar 2.0-1-0-0.5; Brock Heaberlin 0.5-0-0-0; Peterson 3.5-3-(-5.0)-1.0; Team 35.0-23-(-2.0)-10.0

INTERCEPTIONS

Page 1

KICKING

Peterson 8-5-363

KICK RETURNS

Chew 1; Brammer 1-18; Lamb 2-94-1; Team 4-112-1

PUNT RETURNS

Lamb 1-1

PUNTING

Chew 1-25

TWO POINT CONVERSIONS

Clarke 1; Darby 1; Wright 1; Gannon 2

Twin Cedars team stats

RUSHING

25-168-3

PASSING

4/11-45-1(I)

RECEIVING

4-45

DEFENSE (total-solo-sacks-for loss)

37.0-30-2.0-5.0

PUNT RETURNS

1-6

PUNTING

3-92