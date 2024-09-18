Clarke volleyball week of Sept. 9

Clarke volleyball saw three losses in games played last week.

Hosting Albia last Tuesday, the Lady Indians fell 3-0 in three sets, 25-19, 25-13 and 25-10.

Three Lady Indians had 100% serve rates - Finley Cooper with 5/5, Emilee Boyd with 11/11 and Reagan Fry with 8/8. Josie Moore served 5/6 for a rate of 83.3%, and Kya Thornton and Mylee Miller both had 75.0%. Miller had two aces, and Boyd had one.

On offense, Thronton led attacks with 32, followed by Fry with 21 and Alyssa Kent with 16. Thornton had nine kills. Miller lead with assists at 5.3 of the team’s 6.3.

On defense, Cooper had 18 digs of the team’s 39.

At Mt Ayr on Thursday, their games against Pleasantville and Mt. Ayr were both lost 0-2.

The team traveled to Centerville on Tuesday, and will be at Mt. Ayr again Saturday for a tournament.

Stats

Albia 3, Clarke 0

Serving (aces) – Kya Thornton 3-4; Finley Cooper 5-5; Mylee Miller 9-12 (2); Emilee Boyd 11-11 (1); Reagan Fry 8-8; Josie Moore 5-6.

Attacks (kills) – Alyssa Kent 16 (2); Thornton 32 (9); Cooper 2 (0); Miller 11 (1); Maddie Youngs 7 (0); Morgan Fisher 1 (1); Boyd 3 (1); Fry 21 (6); Moore 1 (0).

Setting (assists) – Thornton 0.3; Cooper 0.3; Miller 5.3; Fry 0.3.

Digs – Kent 1; Thornton 9; Cooper 18; Miller 3; Fry 4; Moore 4.