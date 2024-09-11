Clarke volleyball week of Sept. 3

Clarke volleyball traveled to Cardinal last Tuesday to face the XYZ. Despite a close first and third set, the Lady Indians fell 3-0, going 25-21, 25-13 and 25-21.

Overall, Alyssa Kent and Reagan Fry led the team in attacks with 21 each of the team’s 89; Kya Thornton had 20. Fry had the most kills with five, followed by Kent with four, Maddie Youngs with three, and one each to Mylee Miller and Emilee Boyd. On defense, Josie Moore lead digs with 14. Serving saw an overall success rate of 89.5%, with both Moore and Finley Cooper at 100% - six of six and 13 of 13 respectively.

On Thursday, Clarke bested Central Decatur on the road, and fell to Centerville. At a home tournament on Saturday, Clarke lost their first game to Southeast Warren, then came back to win in close sets over Saydel and Martensdale-St. Marys to advance to the semi-finals, where they fell to Des Moines Lincoln.

This week, Clarke volleyball hosted Albia on Tuesday, and to Mt. Ayr on Thursday for a triangular.

Stats

Sept. 3

Cardinal 3, Clarke 0

Serving (aces) – Kya Thornton 1-5; Finley Cooper 13-13 (2); Mylee Miller 8-10; Emilee Boyd 8-9 (1); Reagan Fry 13-14 (3); Josie Moore 6-6 (1).

Attacks (kills) – Alyssa Kent 4; Miller 1, Maddie Youngs 3; Boyd 1; Fry 5.

Blocks (solo-assists) – Thornton 1-0.

Setting (assists) – Thornton 0.3; Miller 2.0; Moore 0.3.

Digs – Kent 2, Thornton 4, Cooper 8, Miller 2, Fry 7, Moore 14.

Sept. 5

Clarke 2, Central Decatur 0

Centerville 2, Clarke 0

Sept. 6

Southeast Warren 2, Clarke 0

Clarke 2, Saydel 1

Clarke 2, Martensdale-St. Marys 0

Des Moines Lincoln 2, Clarke 0