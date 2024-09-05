Murray falls to Colo-Nesco

A strong week 0 start for the Murray Mustangs didn’t carry over to Week One, as the Mustangs fell 48-0 to visiting Colo-Nesco.

The Royals achieved 14 points in the first quarter, followed by 12 in the second, 14 in the third and eight in the fourth; the final two points came as a safety, as Murray was taken down in their endzone.

Overall, Murray managed just 50 rushing yards on 26 carries, and 110 receiving yards, with Ayden Lamb accounting for 39 yards and AJ Clarke 38 yards. Quarterback Caden Page had a successful 14 of 23 pass attempts, totaling 110 yards with two interceptions.

Murray (1-1) travels to Bedford (1-0) Friday.

Stats

Murray: 0-0-0-0

Colo-Nesco: 14-12-14-8

Murray individual stats

RUSHING

Keegan Chew 1-0; Caden Page 15-30; Ayden Lamb 5-17; Wylee Wright 5-10; Total 26-50

PASSING

Page 14/23-110-0-2(I)

RECEIVING

Chew 2-17; AJ Clarke 2-38; Keaton Brammer 1-6; Jaxon Darby 1-9; Lamb 5-39; Wright 1-1; Total 14-110

DEFENSE (total tackles-solo-sacks-for loss)

Chew 5.5-5-0-0; Page 6.5-5-0-0; Clarke 3.0-2-0-0; Seth McMurry 0.5-0-0-0; Darby 1.5-1-0-0; Labm 1.5-1-0-0; Wright 1.5-0-0-0; Grady Mongar 3.0-2-0-0; Brock Heaberlin 1.0-0-0-0; Austin Peterson 3.0-2-0-1.0; Total 27.0-18-0-1.0

KICKING

Ely Yoder 1-38; Peterson 1-41; Total 2-79

KICK RETURNS

Lamb 2-46

PUNT RETURNS

Clarke 1-0