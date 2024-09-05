Indians have tough Week One loss

The Clarke Indians football team traveled to Atlantic on Friday for the first game of their season. Coming off a 2023 year of 4-4 in the regular season, 0-1 in the post, the Indians faced the Trojans in their opponent’s second game. With a larger team in both size and number, the Indians struggled against both the Trojan defense and offense in the first half, finding their groove late in the third quarter and through the fourth, in which they made their single touchdown of the contest.

The game began with Atlantic receiving the opening kickoff. Clarke kicker Rafael Avalos kicked for a touchback, and the Trojans soon made headway down the field, with Atlantic’s Ethan McNeal breaking away up the side for a 65-yard touchdown to put the first points on the board about 90 seconds into the game. A touchback kick by the Trojans had Clarke starting at their own 20.

Quarterback for Clarke Ryan Diehl worked to find receivers, and a horse collar call on Atlantic on the second down moved the Indians up for a first down. At third and 11, Diehl passed the ball over to middle, where it was intercepted by Atlantic, who returned about 20 yards before being taken down by Brock Nall. The Trojans worked their way back to scoring, with two touchdowns called back due to penalties before they secured their second touchdown with just over eight minutes left on the clock.

Clarke struggled to move the ball with penalties for false starts and delay of game, finding little running room against Atlantic defense, forcing turnover in which the Trojans put another seven on the board, with a deep pass for a 50-yard touchdown. As Clarke continued to try to gain yards, the ball was turned over again, and Atlantic closed out the first quarter 28-0.

The second quarter proceeded in much the same, with Clarke unable to stop Atlantic offense, and unable to shed their defense. A second interception for Diehl about halfway through the quarter allowed Atlantic to score again. A loose ball in Clarke endzone from a high snap was fallen on by Atlantic, giving them another six points. The quarter ended 48-0, prompting a running clock in the second half.

With Clarke in possession to start the third quarter, the Indians tried to make their way up the field with small gains on plays, before having to bring out the punt team on fourth and 11 at their own 31. The Indians were able to hold the Trojans from scoring in the quarter, taking down receivers to allow little gain.

In the fourth quarter, Clarke came into their stride as they worked against Atlantic, finally able to put a score on the board. A pass from Diehl to Ethan Danley was enough for a first down, and two downs later another first down was caught by Javier Munoz. A momentary loose ball was recovered by Easton Brokaw, and on third down and 19 at the 29, Diehl running out of defensive pressure lofted the ball for Nall in the endzone, who caught it for the Indian’s single touchdown. A kick by Avalos gave the Indians 7. With 18 seconds left, Atlantic socred their final touchdown and point after of the night to end the game 62-7.

The Indians host Knoxville (0-1) tomorrow for the first home game of the season, which is also Hero’s Night. The game kicks off at 7 p.m.

Individual stats not available at press time.