Clarke baseball, softball members named to South Central All-Conference teams

Five softball players and seven baseball players from Clarke were named to the South Central All-Conference teams.

Softball

On the softball team, Maddy McCoy was named to the first team, Ali Henry to the second team, and honorable mentions went to Tory Henry, Maisy McCoy and Reese Shaw.

Senior Maddy McCoy played first base for the Lady Indians. She started and played 25 games, earning 17 runs with 34 hits, of which 24 were base hits, eight doubles, one triple and had one home run. She had 11 runs batted in. In the field, she had 154 putouts.

Senior Ali Henry played second base. She started and played in 22 games, with 26 hits, 12 runs, 22 base hits and four triples with 13 runs batted in. She stole five bases this season, had 26 assists and 51 putouts.

Senior Tory Henry played shortstop. Up to bat, she had 13 runs and 19 hits, with 16 base hits, two doubles and one triple with five runs batted in; she stole five bases. She started and played 20 games. On defense, she had 41 assists and 38 put outs.

Sophomore Maisy McCoy was on third base. She started and played 25 games. She earned 17 runs, 32 hits, 42 base hits, five doubles and three, triples with six runs batted in. She had six stolen bases. On defense, Maisy had 56 assists and 38 put outs.

Freshman Shaw took position as catcher, and started and played in 25 games. She had 10 runs and 28 hits, with 13 one-base hits, nine doubles and six home runs; she had 24 runs batted in and stole three bases. As catcher, she had 14 assists and 76 put outs.

Baseball

Making the baseball first team were Eli Fry, Ashton Giza and Bo Otto. Jesus Vega was named to the second team, and Bryce Giza, Seth Oswald and Brock Watson received honorable mentions.

Junior Fry played 29 games and started 28. He had 25 runs and 38 hits. 28 hits were one-base hits and seven doubles with 15 runs batted in. He stole 23 bases. In the field, Fry had 36 putouts.

Senior Ashton Giza started and played 32 games. He had 35 runs hits, with 25 one-base hits, four doubles, one triple and two home runs. He had 23 runs batted in, and stole 29 bases. On defense, Ashton had 47 assists and 24 puts outs.

As pitcher, Ashton had 10 pitching appearances, with an 8-2 record. He allowed 54 hits and 38 runs, with 14 errors and 24 walks; he had 51 strikeouts. He pitched a total of 893 against 230 opponents.

Senior Otto played and started 32 games. He had 40 hits and 35 runs, with 35 one-base hits, four doubles and one home run, with 15 runs batted in; he stole 38 bases. In the field, Otto had 107 put outs and 49 assists, with 10 thrown out stealing.

Senior Vega played 32 games and started 31. He had 34 hits and 22 runs, with 33 base hits and a double. He stole 26 bases. In the infield, Vega had 29 assists and 58 putouts.

Eighth-grader Bryce Giza started and played 32 games. He had 21 hits and 11 runs, with 21 hits and 20 runs batted in; he stole 18 bases. In the field as second baseman and pitcher, he had 49 assists and 37 putouts.

Bryce had 11 pitching appearances, with a 4-5 record. He pitched 632 times against 174 opponents, allowing 40 hits, 28 runs, 14 errors and 11 walks. He struck out his opponents 36 times.

Junior Oswald played and started 32 games. He had 32 hits and 13 runs, with 29 hits, two doubles and one home run with 24 runs batted in. He stole 10 bases. On defense, Oswald had 27 assists and putouts.

When pitching, Oswald appeared 10 times and had a 3-3 record for the season. He threw 607 pitches against 135 opponents, allowing 42 hits, 39 runs, 35 errors, 21 walks and had 29 strike outs.

Junior Watson played in 28 games of which he also started. He had 24 hits with 22 runs, 20 base hits, four doubles and 19 runs batted in. Watson stole 22 bases. In the field, he had 37 putouts.