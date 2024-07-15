Murray softball road to state ends at Milo

After a 24-0 win over East Union on July 8 followed by a narrow wide over Montezuma on July 10, the Murray Lady Mustangs fell 11-1 to the Southeast Warren Lady Warhawks on July 12.

The single run for the Murray softball team came in the fourth inning off a home-run by sophomore Keirsten Klein - Klein and Leah Frederick were the only two players to get a hit in a game. Klein also had one run batted in.

In the field, the Lady Mustangs totaled 12 putouts against Southeast Warren - five from Megan Henrichs, three from Cejay Kent, two each from Frederick and Karina Romero, and one each from Paisley Van Winkle and Aylah Miller.

Presley Van Winkle pitched the seven inning game, throwing 119 times against 30 opponents. She allowed 11 hits, 11 runs, ,seven errors, six walks and struck out one.

The Lady Mustangs ended their season 22-7.

Earlier game recaps

AFTON -- Nothing could stop the Mustangs Monday in Afton as they defeated the Eagles 24-0 in three innings.

Nine of the Mustangs’ runs came from wild pitches or errors from the Eagles defense. They put up 16 runs in the first, seven of the nine batters scoring twice in that inning.

Megan Henrichs led the Mustangs offense, going 4-4 at bat including a first-inning grand slam. Keirsten Klein, Cejay Kent and Karina Romero each added three runs.

Tristan Lear pitched the first inning for the Eagles, throwing two strikeouts. Kathryn Lack pitched in the second and third innings, also with one strikeout.

Presley VanWinkle pitched a no-hitter for the Mustangs, striking out seven out of 11 batters. CNA article Cheyenne Roche

PLEASANTVILLE -- Both teams found themselves locked 3-3 coming out of the fifth inning. In the seventh, Murray pulled ahead to win the game.

Top hitter was Maliya Berry with two hits, rounded out with one each from Gracie Mathes and Cejay Kent. The team had four runs batted in, and eight walks.

Megan Henrichs and Karina Romero had seven putouts each of the team’s 21 total. Aylah Miller had four, and Mathes, Berry and Keirsten Klein had one each.

Presley VanWinkle pitched, throwing 109 times against 33 opponents with a .061 batting average. She allowed two hits, three runs, four walks, three hit batters and had four strikeouts.

RESULTS

July 8: Murray 24, East Union 0

M - 1-16, 2-4, 3-4

HITTING

Presley VanWinkle - 3 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 ROE

Madison Henrichs - 1 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Leah Frederick - 1 R, 1 SAC, 1 BB, 1 HBP

Gracie Mathes - 3 AB, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 2 SO

Keirsten Klein - 5 AB, 3 R, 3 H, 3 1B, 1 RBI

Megan Henrichs - 4 AB, 4 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Maliya Berry - 3 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 SO

Cejay Kent - 1 AB, 3 R, 1 RBI, 3 BB, 1 ROE

Karina Romero - 3 AB, 3 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 HBP, 2 ROE

Paisley VanWinkle - 1 AB, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 ROE

Aylah Miller - 1 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI

Ella Mateer - 1 BB, 1 HBP

Team - 25 AB, 24 R, 13 H, 9 1B, 3 2B, 1 HR, 15 RBI, 1 SAC, 10 BB, 4 HBP, 5 ROE, 3 SO

BASE RUNNING

Frederick - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Paisley VanWinkle - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 24 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

FIELDING

Megan Henrichs - 2 PO

Romero - 7 PO

Miller - 1 A

Team - 1 A, 9 PO

PITCHING

Presley VanWinkle - 3.0 IP, 53 PC, 11 OAB, 2 BB, 7 SO

July 10: Murray 4, Montezuma 3

Mu. - 2-2, 5-1, 7-1

Mo. - 5-3

HITTING

Presley VanWinkle - 1 AB, 1 RBI, 3 BB

Leah Frederick - 4 AB, 1 SO

Gracie Mathes - 4 AB, 1R, 1 H, 1 1B

Keirsten Klein - 4 AB, 1 R, 1 ROE

Megan Henrichs - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 ROE

Maliya Berry - 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SO

Cejay Kent - 1 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SF, 1 BB

Karina Romero - 2 AB, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Paisley VanWinkle - 2 AB, 1 BB

Team - 24 AB, 4 R, 4 H, 4 1B, 4 RBI, 1 SF, 8 BB, 2 ROE, 2 SO

BASE RUNNING

Presley VanWinkle - 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 4 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

FIELDING

Presley VanWinkle - 4 A, 1 E

Mathes - 1 PO

Klein - 1 PO

Henrichs - 7 PO, 1 E

Berry - 1 PO

Kent - 3 A, 1 E

Romero - 7 PO, 2 SBA

Aylah Miller - 3 A, 4 PO

Team - 10 A, 21 PO, 3 E, 2 SBA

PITCHING

Presley VanWinkle - 7.0 IP, 109 PC, 33 OAB, 2 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 3 HB, 4 SO

July 12: Southeast Warren 11, Murray 1

SEW - 1-2, 3-2, 4-5, 5-2

M - 4-1

HITTING

Presley Van Winkle - 2 AB

Leah Frederick - 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B

Keirsten Klein - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Megan Henrichs - 2 AB, 1 SO

Maliya Berry - 2 AB, 1 SO

Cejay Kent - 2 AB, 2 SO

Karina Romero - 2 AB, 2 SO

Paisley Van Winkle - 2 AB

Madison Henrichs - 1 AB, 1 SO

Team - 17 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 7 SO

FIELDING

Frederick - 2 PO

Megan Henrichs - 5 PO

Berry - 1 E

Kent - 1 A, 3 PO

Romero - 1 A, 2 PO, 1 TOS, 3 SBA

Paisley Van Winkle - 1 PO

Madison Henrichs - 2 A

Aylah Miller - 1 PO, 1 E

Team - 4 A, 14 PO, 2 E, 1 TOS, 3 SBA

PITCHING

Presley Van Winkle - 7.0 IP, 119 PC, 30 OAB, 11 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO