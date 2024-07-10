Clarke softball falls to 6-15

A 6-0 loss toWayne on July 1 had the Lady Indians fall to 6-15 for the season.

Stepping up to the plate 24 times, the team managed just three hits - one each from Maisy McCoy, Miah Graves and Liliana Contreras, with each lady making it to first base. The team had five strikeouts.

On defense, the team had 21 putouts, six assists adn three errors.

Abbi Nash pitched the game over seven innings. She allowed 10 hits, five runs, 2 errors and one walk, and had six strike outs. She faced 32 opponents with a .312 batting average.

RESULTS

July 1: Wayne 6, Clarke 0

W: 1-1, 3-1, 6-1, 7-3

HITTING

Maisy McCoy - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B

Macy Jacobson - 3 AB

Ali Henry - 3 AB

Maddy McCoy -3 AB, 1 SO

Tory Henry - 3 AB

Reese Shaw - 3 AB, 2 SO

Miah Graves - 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B

Liliana Contreras - 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO

Marissa Bakley - 2 AB, 1 SO

Team - 24 AB, 3 H, 3 1B, 5 SO

FIELDING

Maisy McCoy - 1 A, 1 E

Jacobson - 2 PO

A. Henry - 1 A, 1 E

Maddy McCoy - 7 PO

T. Henry - 3 A, 2 PO

Shaw - 7 PO

Bakley - 3 PO

Abbi Nash - 1 A, 1 E

Team - 6 A, 21 PO, 3 E

PITCHING

Nash - 7.0 IP, 108 PC, 32 OAB, 10 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO