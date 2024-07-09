Mustangs’ season ends at Martensdale

The Murray Mustang’s baseball season ended on Saturday at Martensdale in round one of Class 1A Substate 8 play 10-0.

Wyatt Patton had two hits for the Mustangs, making it to first base both times. Keegan Chew had one walk, and AJ Clarke was hit by pitch. The Mustangs struck out 10 times.

In the field, Kace Patton threw out one base steal as catcher. The team had 14 total putouts and seven assists.

Chew, Wyatt Patton and Ayden Lamb pitched over five innings. There was a total of 36 opponents and 107 pitches thrown. They allowed the Blue Devils had 10 hits, 10 runs, six errors, four walks and three hit batters.

At an home game against Moulton-Udell earlier in the week, the Mustangs won 10-0, with 10 stolen bases.

The Mustangs finished their season 7-13.

RESULTS

July 1: Murray 10, Moulton-Udell 0

HITTING

Keegan Chew - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 1 SAC, 1 HBP, 1 SO

Caden Page - 4 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 ROE

Nathaniel Rowe - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 ROE

Kace Patton - 2 AB, 1H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SAC, 1 BB, 1 SO

Wyatt Patton - 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Issac West - 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 HBP

Bryson Fuller - 1 AB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 SO

AJ Clarke - 2 AB, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 ROE, 1 SO

Ayden Lamb - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 SO

Team - 18 AB, 12 R, 6 H, 4 1B, 2 2B, 10 RBI, 2 SAC, 8 BB, 3 HBP, 3 ROE, 6 SO

BASE RUNNING

Chew - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Page - 2 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

Rowe - 1 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

K. Patton - 2 SBA, 2 SB

W. Patton - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

West - 2 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

Team - 12 R, 10 SBA, 10 SB

FIELDING

Chew - 1 PO

Page - 2 A, 1 PO

Rowe - 1 PO

W. Patton - 2 A, 1 PO, 1 E

Clarke - 5 PO

Wylee Wright - 2 A, 2 PO

Team - 6 A, 11 PO, 1 E

PITCHING

Lamb - 5.0 IP, 58 PC, 20 OAB, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 HB, 4 SO

July 6: Martensdale-St. Marys 10, Murray 0

MSM - 3-5, 5-2, 6-3

HITTING

Keegan Chew - 2 AB, 1 BB, 2 SO

Caden Page - 3 AB

Wyatt Patton - 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B

Kace Patton - 3 AB, 1 SO

Issac West - 2 AB

Bryson Fuller - 2 AB, 2 SO

Wylee Wright - 2 AB, 2 SO

AJ Clarke - 1 AB, 1 HBP, 1 SO

Ayden Lamb - 2 AB, 2 SO

Team - 20 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 10 SO

FIELDING

Chew - 1 A, 1 PO, 1 E

Page - 2 A, 2 PO, 2 E

W. Patton - 1 A

K. Patton - 1 A, 3 PO, 1 TOS

West - 1 E

Fuller - 3 PO

Wright - 2 A

Clarke - 4 PO, 1 E

Lamb - 1 PO

Team - 7 A, 14 PO, 5 E, 1 TOS

PITCHING

Chew - 18 PC, 4 OAB, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 HB

W. Patton - 2.2 IP, 36 PC, 15 OAB, 1 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 HB

Lamb - 2.1 IP, 53 PC, 17 OAB, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB

Team - 5.0 IP, 107 PC, 36 OAB, 10 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 HB