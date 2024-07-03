Mustangs move to 6-12

The Murray Mustangs had one win and two losses in games last week. Their win came on Tuesday on the road at Moulton-Udell, where they beat the Eagles 8-3.

Freshman Keegan Chew had two runs in the game, with the other six coming from Caden Page, Kace Patton, Wyatt Patton, Issac West, Bryson Fuller and Wylee Wright. Page had three runs batted in and Fuller had two of a team seven.

On base running, the Mustangs secured eight of eight base steals - five from Chew, and one each from Page, Wyatt Patton and Wright. On defense, the Mustangs had 11 total putouts, with first baseman AJ Clarke having five of them.

Wyatt Patton pitched six of seven innings. He threw 89 times against 27 opponents. He allowed seven hits, two runs, two errors, had three hit batters and struck out nine. Chew pitched one inning against five opponents throwing 14 times. He allowed one hit, one run and struck out one.

At the end of last week, the Mustangs stand at 6-12 for the season.

RESULTS

June 24: East Union 9, Murray 0

EU - 1-3, 3-1, 5-1, 6-4

HITTING

Keegan Chew - 3 AB, 3 SO

Caden Page - 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB

Nathaniel Rowe - 3 AB, 2 SO

Kace Patton - 3 AB, 1 SO

Wyatt Patton - 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B

Issac West - 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 SO

Bryson Fuller - 2 AB, 1 BB, 1 ROE, 1 SO

AJ Clarke - 3 AB, 2 SO

Wylee Wright - 2 AB, 2 SO

Team - 23 AB, 4 H, 4 1B, 3 BB, 1 ROE, 11 SO

BASE RUNNING

Page - 1 SBA, 1 SB

FIELDING

Chew - 1 PO, 1 E

Page - 2 A, 4 PO, 2 E

K. Patton - 1 PO

W. Patton - 2 A, 2 PO

West - 1 A, 1 PO, 1 E

Clarke - 8 PO

Wright - 3 A, 2 PO, 1 E

Ayden Lamb - 1 A

Team - 9 A, 19 PO, 5 E

PITCHING

Chew - 0.2 IP, 20 PC, 6 OAB, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER

K. Patton - 1.0 IP, 5 PC, 3 OAB

W. Patton - 1.0 IP, 18 PC, 6 OAB, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB

Clarke - 0.1 IP, 11 PC, 2 OAB, 1 HB, 1 SO

Lamb - 4.0 IP, 53 PC, 20 OAB, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 HB, 2 SAC, 1 SO

Team - 7.0 IP, 107 PC, 37 OAB, 9 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 HB, 2 SAC, 2 SO

June 25: Murray 8, Moulton-Udell 3

M - 1-8

MU - 3-2, 7-1

HITTING

Keegan Chew - 2 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 2 BB

Caden Page - 4 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 3 RBI

Nathaniel Rowe - 4 AB, 1 SO

Kace Patton - 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 2 SO

Wyatt Patton - 4 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SO

Issac West - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 HBP, 2 SO

Bryson Fuller - 4 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 ROE

AJ Clarke - 3 AB, 2 SO

Wylee Wright - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SO

Team - 30 AB, 8 R, 10 H, 9 1B, 1 2B, 7 RBI, 3 BB, 1 HBP, 1 ROE, 9 SO

BASE RUNNING

Chew - 2 R, 4 SBA, 5 SB

Page - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

W. Patton - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Wright - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 8 R, 8 SBA, 8 SB

FIELDING

Page - 2 A

Rowe - 1 A, 1 PO

K. Patton - 2 A, 1 PO

W. Patton - 1 PO

Fuller - 1 A, 2 PO

Clarke - 5 PO

Wright - 2 A, 1 PO, 1 E

Team - 8 A, 11 PO, 1 E

PITCHING

Chew - 1.0 IP, 14 OAB, 5 OAB, 1 H, 1 R, 1 SO

W. Patton - 6.0 IP, 89 PC, 27 OAB, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 HB, 9 SO

Team - 7.0 IP, 103 PC, 32 OAB, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 HB, 10 SO

June 27: Twin Cedars 7, Murray 0

TC - 5-4, 7-3

HITTING

Keegan Chew - 3 AB, 2 SO

Caden Page - 3 AB, 1 ROE

Nathaniel Rowe - 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB

Kace Patton - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 SO

Wyatt Patton - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO

Issac West - 1 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO

Bryson Fuller - 1 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB

AJ Clarke - 2 AB, 2 SO

Wylee Wright - 1 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO

Team - 19 AB, 4 H, 4 1B, 4 BB, 1 ROE, 9 SO

BASE RUNNING

Rowe - 3 SBA, 2 SB

K. Patton - 1 SBA, 1 SB

Fuller - 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 5 SBA, 4 SB

FIELDING

Chew - 1 PO

Page - 2 PO

Rowe - 3 PO

K. Patton - 1 PO

W. Patton - 1 A, 1 PO, 2 E

West - 1 A, 1 PO

Clarke - 2 A, 5 PO

Wright - 1 A, 1 E

Ayden Lamb - 2 A

Team - 7 A, 14 PO, 3 E

PITCHING

Lamb - 6.0 IP, 90 PC, 30 OAB, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 HB, 4 SO