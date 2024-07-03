Lady Mustangs lose close game against Orient-Macksburg

The Lady Mustangs traveled to Orient last Wednesday to face off against the Lady Bulldogs, falling 8-7 in the sixth inning of the game.

Presley VanWinkle and Paisley VanWinkle had two runs each in the game. Gracie Mathes, Karina Romero and Aylah Miller had one each. Leah Frederick had two runs bated in, and Romero had her third home run of the season.

In the field, Romero has seven putouts and Paisley VanWinkle had six of the team’s 18.

Presley VanWinkle took care of the pitcher’s mound, pitching 110 times over six innings and 32 opponents. She allowed 10 hits, eight runs, seven errors, four walks, one hit batter and had six strikeouts.

Earlier in the week against East Union, Keirsten Klein had her tenth season home run.

Murray’s softball game against Seymour was postponed due to weather. The Lady Mustangs started this week at 18-6.

RESULTS

June 24: Murray 12, East Union 0

M - 1-2, 2-8, 3-2

HITTING

Presley VanWinkle - 3 R, 2 BB, 1 HBP

Madison Henrichs - 1 AB

Leah Frederick - 1 AB, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 HBP

Gracie Mathes - 3 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 ROE

Keirsten Klein - 2 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Megan Henrichs - 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Maliya Berry - 1 AB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 SO

Cejay Kent - 1 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO

Karina Romero - 1 AB, 1 R, 1 BB

Aylah Miller - 1 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B

Paisley VanWinkle - 1 R

Ella Mateer - 1 BB

Team - 13 AB, 12 R, 5 H, 3 1B, 1 2B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 9 BB, 2 HBP, 1 ROE, 2 SO

BASE RUNNING

Presley VanWinkle - 3 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

Kent - 1 SBA, 1 SB

Miller - 1 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

Paisley VanWinkle - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 12 R, 6 SBA, 6 SB

FIELDING

Megan Henrichs - 1 PO

Romero - 1 A, 8 PO

Team - 1 A, 9 PO

PITCHING

Presley VanWinkle - 3.0 IP, 42 PC, 10 OAB, 1 H, 9 SO

June 26: Orient-Macksburg 8, Murray 7

OM - 1-2, 2-2, 4-2, 5-1, 6-1

M - 1-2, 4-2, 5-3

HITTING

Presley VanWinkle - 5 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 ROE

Leah Frederick - 4 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Gracie Mathes -4 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Maliya Berry - 4 AB, 2 H, 2 1B

Cejay Kent - 4 AB, 1 SO

Karina Romero - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Aylah Miller - 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 BB

Paisley VanWinkle - 3 AB, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 ROE

Ella Mateer - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI

Team - 33 AB, 7 R, 11 H, 7 1B, 3 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 3 BB, 2 ROE, 1 SO

BASE RUNNING

Presley VanWinkle - 2 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Paisley VanWinkle - 2 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 7 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

FIELDING

Presley VanWinkle - 1 PO

Mathes - 1 A, 1 PO, 1 E

Berry - 2 A, 1 PO

Kent - 4 A, 1 PO

Romero - 7 PO

Miller - 1 PO

Paisley VanWinkle - 6 PO

Team- 7 A, 18 PO, 1 E

PITCHING

Presley VanWinkle - 6.0 IP, 110 PC, 32 OAB, 10 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 1 HB, 6 SO