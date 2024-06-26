Mustangs find winning week

The Murray Mustangs went 2-1 in games last week, moving their season up to 5-10.

Their first win came on Monday over Central Decatur 15-1 in a game that lasted five innings.

Caden Page totaled the most runs of the night at three, along with three RBI’s. Keegan Chew, Nathaniel Rowe, Bryson Fuller, AJ Clarke and Wylee Wright each had two runs, and one apiece went to Kace Patton and Issac West. Chew, Rowe, Clarke and Patton each had two runs batted in, with Wright and Wyatt Patton having one each.

The Mustangs successfully stole 11 bases of 11 attempts - four from Rowe, two from Fuller and Wright, and one from Chew, Kace Patton and West. On defense, first baseman Clarke had nine putouts.

Ayden Lamb pitched the game. He threw 63 times against 19 opponents with a batting average of .263. He allowed five hits, one run, one error, one walk and had three strikeouts.

At their Tuesday game against Mormon Trail, the Mustangs stole 10 bases.

RESULTS

June 17: Murray 15, Central Decatur 1

M - 1-2, 3-8, 4-5

CD - 1-1

HITTING

Keegan Chew - 3 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Caden Page - 3 AB, 3 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 3 RBI, 1 BB

Nathaniel Rowe - 3 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Kace Patton - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Wyatt Patton - 2 AB, 1 RBI, 1 SF, 1 SO

Issac West - 2 AB, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 SO

Bryson Fuller - 1 AB, 2 R, 2 BB

AJ Clarke - 3 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 2 RBI

Wylee Wright - 1 AB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 ROE, 1 SO

Team - 21 AB, 15 R, 8 H, 7 1B, 1 2B, 13 RBI, 1 SF, 10 BB, 1 ROE, 4 SO

BASE RUNNING

Chew - 2 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Rowe - 2 R, 4 SBA, 4 SB

K. Patton - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

West - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Fuller - 2 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

Wright - 2 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

Team - 15 R, 11 SBA, 11 SB

FIELDING

Chew - 1 A, 1 PO

Page - 1 A, 2 PO

K. Patton - 3 A, 1 TOS

W. Patton - 2 A, 1 PO

Clarke - 9 PO

Wright - 3 A

Team - 10 A, 13 PO, 1 TOS

PITCHING

Ayden Lamb - 5.0 IP, 63 PC, 19 OAB, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

June 18: Murray 7, Mormon Trail 2

M - 1-2, 3-3, 6-2

MT - 1-1, 7-1

HITTING

Keegan Chew - 3 AB, 1 BB, 3 SO

Caden Page - 3 AB, 3 R, 3 H, 3 1B, 1 BB

Nathaniel Rowe - 4 AB, 3 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 ROE

Kace Patton - 2 AB, 1 BB, 1 HBP

Wyatt Patton - 2 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 HBP

Issac West - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 HBP

Bryson Fuller - 3 AB, 2 RBI, 1 HBP, 2 ROE, 1 SO

AJ Clarke - 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SO

Wylee Wright - 3 AB, 3 SO

Team - 27 AB, 7 R, 9 H, 8 1B, 1 2B, 6 RBI, 4 BB, 4 HBP, 3 ROE, 8 SO

BASE RUNNING

Page - 3 R, 3 SBA, 3 SB

Rowe - 3 R, 3 SBA, 3 SB

K. Patton - 1 SBA, 1 SB

Fuller - 2 SBA, 2 SB

Clarke - 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 7 R, 10 SBA, 10 SB

FIELDING

Chew - 1 PO, 3 E

Page - 2 A, 2 PO, 3 E

Rowe - 1 PO

K. Patton - 2 A, 1 SBA

W. Patton - 4 AB

Fuller - 1 PO

Clarke - 8 PO

Wright - 2 A, 1 PO, 1 E

Team - 10 A, 14 PO, 7 E, 1 SBA

PITCHING

W. Patton - 7.0 IP, 90 PC, 29 OAB, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO

June 19: Clarke 10, Murray 0

C - 1-2, 3-1, 4-5, 5-2

HITTING

Keegan Chew - 3 AB, 3 SO

Caden Page - 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B

Nathaniel Rowe - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO

Kace Patton - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB

Wyatt Patton - 2 B, 1 H, 1 1B

Issac West - 2 AB, 1 ROE, 1 SO

Bryson Fuller - 2 AB, 2 SO

AJ Clarke - 2 AB, 2 SO

Wylee Wright - 1 AB, 1 HBP

Team - 21 AB, 5 H, 5 1B, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 1 ROE, 9 SO

BASE RUNNING

Page - 1 SBA, 1 SB

Rowe - 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 2 SBA, 2 SB

FIELDING

Rowe - 1 PO

W. Patton - 1 A, 1 PO, 2 E

Fuller - 2 PO

Clarke - 4 PO, 4 E

Wright - 3 A

Team - 4 A, 8 PO, 6 E

PITCHING

Chew - 3.2 IP, 84 PC, 26 OAB, 8 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO

Page - 1.0 IP, 29 PC, 6 OAB, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO

Team - 4.2 IP, 113 PC, 32 OAB, 9 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 6 SO