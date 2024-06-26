Lady Mustangs move to 17-5

The Murray Lady Mustangs season has moved up to 17-5 following three wins last week.
Murray went 15-3 over Lamoni on Friday, with sophomore Keirsten Klein having a highlight night of two home runs, seven RBI’s and three runs with one sacrifice fly and a walk. Leah Frederick also had three runs in the contest, with two runs batted in. Presely VanWinkle, Gracie Mathes and Cejay Kent each had two runs; Maliya Berry and Madison Henrichs had one run each; Henrichs had two runs batted in.
In the field, Megan Henrichs on first base had five of the team’s put outs - three each went to Kent and Karina Romero; two to VanWinkle, and one each to Klein and Berry.
VanWinkle pitched the win over five innings, allowing just four hits, three runs, two errors, one walk and striking out two across 22 opponents and 72 pitches.
Earlier in the week, Klein hit a home run in games against Mormon Trail and Central Decatur. Megan Henrichs had one home run in the game against Central Decatur.
RESULTS
June 17: Murray 13, Central Decatur 3
M - 1-5, 2-2, 3-1, 4-2, 6-3
CD - 2-1, 3-1, 5-1
HITTING
Presley VanWinkle - 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 HBP, 1 SO
Leah Frederick - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 1 SO
Gracie Mathes - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 SO
Keirsten Klein - 2 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Megan Henrichs - 1 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 HBP
Maliya Berry - 2 AB, 3 R, 1 H, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 SO
Cejay Kent - 2 AB, 3 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 HBP
Karina Romero - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB
Madison Henrichs - 4 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 4 RBI
Paisley VanWinkle - 1 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 BB
Ella Mateer - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 SO
Team - 26 AB, 13 R, 12 H, 7 1B, 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 7 BB, 4 HBP, 5 SO
BASE RUNNING
Presley VanWinkle - 1 SBA, 1 SB
Kent - 3 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB
Paisley VanWinkle - 1 R, 1 SBA
Mateer - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB
Team - 13 R, 4 SBA, 3 SB
FIELDING
Presley VanWinkle - 2 A, 1 PO
Frederick - 1 PO
Klein - 3 A
Megan Henrichs - 3 PO
Berry - 1 PO
Kent - 2 E
Romero - 10 PO, 1 SBA
Madison Henrichs - 1 A
Paisley VanWinkle - 1 A, 2 PO
Mateer - 1 E
Team - 7 A, 18 PO, 3 E, 1 SBA
PITCHING
Presley VanWinkle - 6.0 IP, 99 PC, 30 OAB, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 HB, 6 SO
Murray 11, Mormon Trail 1
M - 1-2, 3-3, 4-4, 5-2
MT - 4-1
HITTING
Presley VanWinkle - 3 AB, 3 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB
Leah Frederick - 3 R, 3 BB, 1 HBP
Gracie Mathes - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB
Keirsten Klein - 3 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI
Megan Henrichs - 1 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SF, 1 HBP
Maliya Berry - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB
Cejay Kent - 2 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Karina Romero - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 BB
Aylah Miller - 2 AB
Madison Henrichs - 1 AB, 1 H, 1 1B
Team - 20 AB, 11 R, 8 H, 5 1B, 2 2B, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 2 SF, 6 BB, 2 HBP
BASE RUNNING
Presley VanWinkle - 3 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB
Frederick - 3 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB
Romero - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB
Team - 11 R, 4 SBA, 4 SB
FIELDING
Presley VanWinkle - 1 PO
Klein - 2 A
Megan Henrichs - 1 PO
Kent - 2 PO
Romero - 9 PO, 2 SBA
Miller - 2 PO
Team - 2 A, 15 PO, 2 SBA
PITCHING
Presley VanWinkle - 5.0 IP, 69 PC, 20 OAB, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HB, 7 SO
June 21: Murray 15, Lamoni 3
M - 1-2, 3-3, 4-2, 5-8
L - 1-1, 3-2
HITTING
Presley VanWinkle - 4 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 ROE
Leah Frederick - 3 AB, 3 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 ROE
Gracie Mathes - 3 AB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SO
Keirsten Klein - 2 AB, 3 R, 2 H, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 1 SF, 1 BB
Megan Henrichs - 3 AB
Maliya Berry - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B
Cejay Kent - 3 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Karina Romero - 2 AB, 1 HBP
Madison Henrichs - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI
Aylah Miller - 1 R
Team - 26 AB, 15 R, 11 H, 7 1B, 2 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 1 SF, 3 BB, 1 HBP, 2 ROE, 1 SO
BASE RUNNING
Team - 15 R
FIELDING
VanWinkle - 2 PO
Klein - 1 A, 2 PO
Megan Henrichs - 5 PO
Berry - 1 PO
Kent - 1 A, 3 PO, 1 E
Romero - 3 PO, 4 SBA
Miller - 2 A, 1 E
Team - 5 A, 15 PO, 2 E, 4 SBA
PITCHING
VanWinkle - 5.0 IP, 72 PC, 22 OAB, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO