Lady Mustangs move to 17-5

The Murray Lady Mustangs season has moved up to 17-5 following three wins last week.

Murray went 15-3 over Lamoni on Friday, with sophomore Keirsten Klein having a highlight night of two home runs, seven RBI’s and three runs with one sacrifice fly and a walk. Leah Frederick also had three runs in the contest, with two runs batted in. Presely VanWinkle, Gracie Mathes and Cejay Kent each had two runs; Maliya Berry and Madison Henrichs had one run each; Henrichs had two runs batted in.

In the field, Megan Henrichs on first base had five of the team’s put outs - three each went to Kent and Karina Romero; two to VanWinkle, and one each to Klein and Berry.

VanWinkle pitched the win over five innings, allowing just four hits, three runs, two errors, one walk and striking out two across 22 opponents and 72 pitches.

Earlier in the week, Klein hit a home run in games against Mormon Trail and Central Decatur. Megan Henrichs had one home run in the game against Central Decatur.

RESULTS

June 17: Murray 13, Central Decatur 3

M - 1-5, 2-2, 3-1, 4-2, 6-3

CD - 2-1, 3-1, 5-1

HITTING

Presley VanWinkle - 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 HBP, 1 SO

Leah Frederick - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 1 SO

Gracie Mathes - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 SO

Keirsten Klein - 2 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Megan Henrichs - 1 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 HBP

Maliya Berry - 2 AB, 3 R, 1 H, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 SO

Cejay Kent - 2 AB, 3 R, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 HBP

Karina Romero - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Madison Henrichs - 4 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 4 RBI

Paisley VanWinkle - 1 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 BB

Ella Mateer - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 SO

Team - 26 AB, 13 R, 12 H, 7 1B, 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 7 BB, 4 HBP, 5 SO

BASE RUNNING

Presley VanWinkle - 1 SBA, 1 SB

Kent - 3 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Paisley VanWinkle - 1 R, 1 SBA

Mateer - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 13 R, 4 SBA, 3 SB

FIELDING

Presley VanWinkle - 2 A, 1 PO

Frederick - 1 PO

Klein - 3 A

Megan Henrichs - 3 PO

Berry - 1 PO

Kent - 2 E

Romero - 10 PO, 1 SBA

Madison Henrichs - 1 A

Paisley VanWinkle - 1 A, 2 PO

Mateer - 1 E

Team - 7 A, 18 PO, 3 E, 1 SBA

PITCHING

Presley VanWinkle - 6.0 IP, 99 PC, 30 OAB, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 HB, 6 SO

Murray 11, Mormon Trail 1

M - 1-2, 3-3, 4-4, 5-2

MT - 4-1

HITTING

Presley VanWinkle - 3 AB, 3 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB

Leah Frederick - 3 R, 3 BB, 1 HBP

Gracie Mathes - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Keirsten Klein - 3 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Megan Henrichs - 1 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SF, 1 HBP

Maliya Berry - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Cejay Kent - 2 AB, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Karina Romero - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 BB

Aylah Miller - 2 AB

Madison Henrichs - 1 AB, 1 H, 1 1B

Team - 20 AB, 11 R, 8 H, 5 1B, 2 2B, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 2 SF, 6 BB, 2 HBP

BASE RUNNING

Presley VanWinkle - 3 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

Frederick - 3 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Romero - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 11 R, 4 SBA, 4 SB

FIELDING

Presley VanWinkle - 1 PO

Klein - 2 A

Megan Henrichs - 1 PO

Kent - 2 PO

Romero - 9 PO, 2 SBA

Miller - 2 PO

Team - 2 A, 15 PO, 2 SBA

PITCHING

Presley VanWinkle - 5.0 IP, 69 PC, 20 OAB, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HB, 7 SO

June 21: Murray 15, Lamoni 3

M - 1-2, 3-3, 4-2, 5-8

L - 1-1, 3-2

HITTING

Presley VanWinkle - 4 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 ROE

Leah Frederick - 3 AB, 3 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 ROE

Gracie Mathes - 3 AB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SO

Keirsten Klein - 2 AB, 3 R, 2 H, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 1 SF, 1 BB

Megan Henrichs - 3 AB

Maliya Berry - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B

Cejay Kent - 3 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Karina Romero - 2 AB, 1 HBP

Madison Henrichs - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 RBI

Aylah Miller - 1 R

Team - 26 AB, 15 R, 11 H, 7 1B, 2 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 1 SF, 3 BB, 1 HBP, 2 ROE, 1 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 15 R

FIELDING

VanWinkle - 2 PO

Klein - 1 A, 2 PO

Megan Henrichs - 5 PO

Berry - 1 PO

Kent - 1 A, 3 PO, 1 E

Romero - 3 PO, 4 SBA

Miller - 2 A, 1 E

Team - 5 A, 15 PO, 2 E, 4 SBA

PITCHING

VanWinkle - 5.0 IP, 72 PC, 22 OAB, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO