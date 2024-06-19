Clarke softball beats Albia in close game

At Albia on June 14, a close game came out in Clarke’s favor, with the Lady Indians pulling ahead in the seventh inning to win 4-2. Albia scored their two runs in the fourth inning, and Clarke picked up their first in the fifth and second in the sixth.

Macy Jacobson, Maddy McCoy, Marissa Bakley and Miah Graves had the four runs for the team. Jacobson, Ali Henry and Tory Henry had two hits each in the game, with one each from McCoy, Ahnyka Hewlett and Bakley. McCoy, Ali Henry and Reese Shaw had one run batted in each, and Shaw had one sacrifice hit. Maisy McCoy and Ali Henry had one successful stolen base each.

On defense, the team had 21 putouts - five from Maisy McCoy and Bakley, four from Maddy McCoy, three from Tory Henry, and two from Ali Henry and Shaw.

Abbi Nash pitched the game’s seven innings, throwing 145 times against 30 opponents with a batting average of .267. Nash allowed just eight hits, three runs, three errors, five walks and two hit batters. She struck out twice.

The Lady Indians stand at 4-10.

RESULTS

June 10: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14, Clarke 12

EBF - 1-3, 3-3, 4-1, 5-1, 6-6

C - 3-3, 5-4, 7-5

HITTING

Maisy McCoy - 4 AB, 1 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 1 BB

Macy Jacobson - 5 AB, 3 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 1 ROE

Maddy McCoy - 5 AB, 3 R, 4 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 1 ROE

Reese Shaw - 5 A, 1 R, 2 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 ROE

Avery Watson - 4 AB, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 2 SO

Miah Graves - 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO

Liliana Contreras - 2 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO

Ahnyka Hewlett - 3 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO

Marissa Bakley - 3 AB, 3 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 HBP

Claire Jacobsen - 1 AB

Team - 36 AB, 12 R, 16 H, 10 1B, 4 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 4 BB, 1 HBP, 3 ROE, 5 SO

BASE RUNNING

Maisy McCoy - 1 R, 1 SBA

Team - 12 R, 1 SBA

FIELDING

Maisy McCoy - 2 A, 3 PO, 1 E

Jacobson - 1 PO

Maddy McCoy - 7 PO

Shaw - 1 A, 2 PO, 2 E

Graves - 1 A, 1 E

Hewlett - 2 A

Bakley - 5 PO

Team - 6 A, 18 PO, 4 E

PITCHING

Abbi Nash - 6.0 IP, 111 PC, 34 OAB, 17 H, 14 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

June 12: Clarke 3, Pella Christian 1

C - 1-1, 6-2

PC - 6-1

HITTING

Maisy McCoy - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B

Macy Jacobson - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B

Ali Henry - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 3B, 1 BB

Maddy McCoy - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B

Reese Shaw - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI

Liliana Contreras - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB

Ahnyka Hewlett - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B

Claire Jacobsen - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI

Marissa Bakley - 2 AB, 1 BB

Team - 24 AB, 3 R, 8 H, 7 1B, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 3 BB

BASE RUNNING

Team - 3 R

FIELDING

Maisy McCoy - 5 A, 1 PO

Jacobson - 1 PO

Henry - 2 PO

Maddy McCoy - 8 PO

Shaw - 4 PO

Contreras - 2 PO

Hewlett - 1 A, 2 PO

Bakley - 1 PO

Abbi Nash - 2 A

Team - 8 A, 21 PO

PITCHING

Nash - 6.0 IP, 79 PC, 23 OAB, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO

June 14: Clarke 4, Albia 2

C - 5-1, 6-1, 7-2

A - 4-2

HITTING

Maisy McCoy - 4 AB, 1 ROE, 1 SO

Macy Jacobson - 4 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B

Maddy McCoy - 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 ROE

Ali Henry - 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Tory Henry - 4 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 2 SO

Reese Shaw - 3 AB, 1 RBI, 1 SF, 1 HBP

Liliana Contreras - 2 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO

Ahnyka Hewlett - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 SO

Marissa Bakley - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO

Miah Graves - 1 R

Team - 30 AB, 4 R, 9 H, 9 1B, 3 RBI, 1 SF, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 2 ROE, 7 SO

BASE RUNNING

Masy McCoy - 1 SBA, 1 SB

A. Henry - 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team -4 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

FIELDING

Maisy McCoy - 1 A, 5 PO

Maddy McCoy - 1 A, 4 PO

A. Henry - 2 A, 2 PO

T. Henry - 1 A, 3 PO

Shaw - 2 PO, 2 SBA

Bakley - 5 PO

Team - 5 A, 21 PO, 2 SBA

PITCHING

Abbi Nash - 7.0 IP, 145 PC, 30 OAB, 8 H, 3 R, 5 BB, 2 HB, 2 SO