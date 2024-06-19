Clarke softball beats Albia in close game

At Albia on June 14, a close game came out in Clarke’s favor, with the Lady Indians pulling ahead in the seventh inning to win 4-2. Albia scored their two runs in the fourth inning, and Clarke picked up their first in the fifth and second in the sixth.
Macy Jacobson, Maddy McCoy, Marissa Bakley and Miah Graves had the four runs for the team. Jacobson, Ali Henry and Tory Henry had two hits each in the game, with one each from McCoy, Ahnyka Hewlett and Bakley. McCoy, Ali Henry and Reese Shaw had one run batted in each, and Shaw had one sacrifice hit. Maisy McCoy and Ali Henry had one successful stolen base each.
On defense, the team had 21 putouts - five from Maisy McCoy and Bakley, four from Maddy McCoy, three from Tory Henry, and two from Ali Henry and Shaw.
Abbi Nash pitched the game’s seven innings, throwing 145 times against 30 opponents with a batting average of .267. Nash allowed just eight hits, three runs, three errors, five walks and two hit batters. She struck out twice.
The Lady Indians stand at 4-10.
RESULTS
June 10: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14, Clarke 12
EBF - 1-3, 3-3, 4-1, 5-1, 6-6
C - 3-3, 5-4, 7-5
HITTING
Maisy McCoy - 4 AB, 1 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 1 BB
Macy Jacobson - 5 AB, 3 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 1 ROE
Maddy McCoy - 5 AB, 3 R, 4 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 1 ROE
Reese Shaw - 5 A, 1 R, 2 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 ROE
Avery Watson - 4 AB, 2 H, 1 1B, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 2 SO
Miah Graves - 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO
Liliana Contreras - 2 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO
Ahnyka Hewlett - 3 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO
Marissa Bakley - 3 AB, 3 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 HBP
Claire Jacobsen - 1 AB
Team - 36 AB, 12 R, 16 H, 10 1B, 4 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 4 BB, 1 HBP, 3 ROE, 5 SO
BASE RUNNING
Maisy McCoy - 1 R, 1 SBA
Team - 12 R, 1 SBA
FIELDING
Maisy McCoy - 2 A, 3 PO, 1 E
Jacobson - 1 PO
Maddy McCoy - 7 PO
Shaw - 1 A, 2 PO, 2 E
Graves - 1 A, 1 E
Hewlett - 2 A
Bakley - 5 PO
Team - 6 A, 18 PO, 4 E
PITCHING
Abbi Nash - 6.0 IP, 111 PC, 34 OAB, 17 H, 14 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO
June 12: Clarke 3, Pella Christian 1
C - 1-1, 6-2
PC - 6-1
HITTING
Maisy McCoy - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B
Macy Jacobson - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B
Ali Henry - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 3B, 1 BB
Maddy McCoy - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B
Reese Shaw - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI
Liliana Contreras - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB
Ahnyka Hewlett - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B
Claire Jacobsen - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI
Marissa Bakley - 2 AB, 1 BB
Team - 24 AB, 3 R, 8 H, 7 1B, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 3 BB
BASE RUNNING
Team - 3 R
FIELDING
Maisy McCoy - 5 A, 1 PO
Jacobson - 1 PO
Henry - 2 PO
Maddy McCoy - 8 PO
Shaw - 4 PO
Contreras - 2 PO
Hewlett - 1 A, 2 PO
Bakley - 1 PO
Abbi Nash - 2 A
Team - 8 A, 21 PO
PITCHING
Nash - 6.0 IP, 79 PC, 23 OAB, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO
June 14: Clarke 4, Albia 2
C - 5-1, 6-1, 7-2
A - 4-2
HITTING
Maisy McCoy - 4 AB, 1 ROE, 1 SO
Macy Jacobson - 4 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B
Maddy McCoy - 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 ROE
Ali Henry - 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB
Tory Henry - 4 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 2 SO
Reese Shaw - 3 AB, 1 RBI, 1 SF, 1 HBP
Liliana Contreras - 2 AB, 1 BB, 1 SO
Ahnyka Hewlett - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 SO
Marissa Bakley - 3 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 SO
Miah Graves - 1 R
Team - 30 AB, 4 R, 9 H, 9 1B, 3 RBI, 1 SF, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 2 ROE, 7 SO
BASE RUNNING
Masy McCoy - 1 SBA, 1 SB
A. Henry - 1 SBA, 1 SB
Team -4 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB
FIELDING
Maisy McCoy - 1 A, 5 PO
Maddy McCoy - 1 A, 4 PO
A. Henry - 2 A, 2 PO
T. Henry - 1 A, 3 PO
Shaw - 2 PO, 2 SBA
Bakley - 5 PO
Team - 5 A, 21 PO, 2 SBA
PITCHING
Abbi Nash - 7.0 IP, 145 PC, 30 OAB, 8 H, 3 R, 5 BB, 2 HB, 2 SO