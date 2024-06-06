Murray softball takes second in Murray Tournament

The Murray Lady Mustangs took second in the 41st annual Murray Tournament on June 1, losing 5-1 to Clarinda. Orient-Macksburg took third in the tournament, which also included East Union, Lenox, Central Decatur, Melcher-Dallas and Lamoni.

Murray faced off first against Lenox, winning 9-3. They then faced Melcher-Dallas in the semi-finals, besting them 12-2. Presley VanWinkle, Gracie Mathes and Maliya Berry had two runs each, and one apiece came from Cejay Kent, Karina Romero, Keirsten Klein, Leah Frederick, Paisley VanWinkle and Ella Mateer. Presley VanWinkle, Mathes and Klein each had two runs batted in, and Berry one.

Megan Henrichs had eight putouts in the field. On the pitcher’s mound, Presley VanWinkle threw a 71 pitch count over six innings against 22 opponents. She allowed just five hits, two runs and two errors, while striking out four.

In the finals against Clarinda, Klein had the single run of the game. Henrichs had two walks, and Paisley VanWinkle had one hit. The Lady Mustangs had 21 putouts on defense and 10 assists.

Presley VanWinkle pitched the game over seven innings, with an 89 pitch count and 34 opponents. She allowed nine hits, five runs, had two errors and one hit batter. She struck-out five.

The Lady Mustangs had a winning week leading up the tournament, beating all of their opponents. Klein had three home-runs, with two against Lenox and one against Mormon Trail. Romero also clocked a home run against Mormon Trail. Their season currently stands at 6-1.

RESULTS

May 27: Murray 15, Mormon Trail 2

Innings-runs

M - 3-2, 4-2, 5-5, 6-6

MT - 1-2

HITTING

Team - 42 AB, 15 R, 14 H, 11 1B, 1 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 1 SF, 5 BB, 6 HBP, 3 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 15 R

FIELDING

Team - 5 A, 20 PO, 1 E, 1 SBA

PITCHING

Team - 6.0 IP, 83 PC, 25 OAB, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO

May 29: Murray 6, Lenox 5

M - 1-1, 4-2, 6-3

L - 4-2, 7-3

HITTING

Team - 25 AB, 6 R, 7 H, 5 1B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 1 SAC, 1 SF, 6 BB, 4 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 6 R, 6 SBA, 6 SB

FIELDING

Team - 11 A, 21 PO

PITCHING

Team - 7.0 IP, 109 PC, 32 OAB, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO

May 30: Murray 6, Moravia 4

M. - 1-2, 4-1, 5-1, 7-2

Mo. - 4-1, 6-3

HITTING

Team - 29 AB, 6 R, 6 H, 5 1B, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 1 ROE, 4 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 6 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

FIELDING

Team - 11 A, 20 PO, 1 E

PITCHING

Team - 7.0 IP, 96 PC, 34 OAB, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 SO

May 31: Murray 9, Lenox 3

M - 1-1, 2-1,4-4, 53

L - 1-2, 4-1

HITTING

Team - 23 AB, 9 R, 8 H, 7 1B, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 SAC, 8 BB, 1 HBP, 1 ROE, 3 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 9 R, 6 SBA, 5 SB

FIELDING

Team - 5 A, 18 PO, 1 TOS, 3 SBA

PITCHING

Team - 6.0 IP, 87 PC, 26 OAB, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO

June 1: Murray 12, Melcher-Dallas 2

Mu. - 3-1, 4-3, 5-7, 6-1

MD - 3-2

HITTING

Team - 30 AB, 12 R, 9 H, 4 1B, 5 2B, 7 SAC, 5 HBP, 6 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 12 R, 2 SBA, 2 SB

FIELDING

Team - 10 A, 17 PO

PITCHING

Team - 6.0 IP, 71 PC, 22 OAB, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 SO

June 1: Clarinda 5, Murray 1

C - 1-2, 6-3

M - 4-1

HITTING

Team - 24 AB, 1 R, 3 H, 3 1B, 2 BB, 5 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 1 R

FIELDING

Team - 10 A, 21 PO, 4 E, 2 SBA

PITCHING

Team - 7.0 IP, 89 PC, 34 OAB, 9 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 HB, 5 SO