Murray baseball falls to 1-3

The Murray Mustangs’ season moves to 1-3 following three losses last week against Mormon Trail, Lenox and Moravia, all on the road.

Their game against Lenox was the only game in which the Mustangs scored a run. The lone run came from Wylee Wright in the fifth inning. Wright had two hits in the game, both being one-base runs. Other Mustangs who had runs were Keegan Chew, Caden Page, Nathaniel Rowe and Ayden Lamb - all had one run, one-base hit each. Rowe had one successful stolen base.

In the field, the team had 10 putout - three from Rowe, four from AJ Clarke, one from Wright and two from Lamb. Chew, Clarke and Wyatt Patton took charge of the pitcher’s mound, with Patton pitching 60 throws in 4.2 innings against 26 opponents, allowing six hits, seven runs, four errors, two walks, one sacrifice, one hit batter and five strikeouts; the batting opponents had a .231 batting average. Chew and Clarke pitched 0.2 innings each, with a combined 29 pitch count and 10 opponents. Chew had two strikeouts with one hit and one hit batter, and Clarke had two strike outs, two hits, two runs, two errors and two walks.

RESULTS

May 27: Mormon Trail 6, Murray 0

Inning/runs

MT - 3-3, 6-3

HITTING

Team - 27 AB, 5 H, 4 1B, 1 3B, 3 BB, 2 HBP, 9 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 4 SBA, 4 SB

FIELDING

Team - 4 A, 9 PO, 2 E, 2 SBA

PITCHING

Team - 6.0 IP, 125 PC, 31 OAB, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 8 SO

May 29: Lenox 9, Murray 1

L - 1-3, 2-4, 6-2

M - 5-1

HITTING

Keegan Chew - 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 ROE

Caden Page - 4 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI

Nathaniel Rowe - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B

Kace Patton - 2 AB, 1 BB

Wyatt Patton - 3 AB, 1 SO

AJ Clarke - 3 AB, 3 SO

Isaac West - 3 AB, 2 SO

Wylee Wright - 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 SO

Ayden Lamb - 3 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 SO

Team - 28 AB, 1 R, 6 H, 6 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 ROE, 9 SO

BASE RUNNING

Rowe - 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

FIELDING

Chew - 1 E

Page - 2 A

Rowe - 3 PO

W. Patton - 1 A

Clarke - 4 PO

Wright - 1 PO

Lamb - 2 PO, 2 E

Team - 3 A, 10 PO, 3 E

PITCHING

Chew - 0.2 IP, 17 PC, 4 OAB, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 SO

W. Patton - 4.2 IP, 90 PC, 26 OAB, 6 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 HB, 1 SAC, 5 SO

Clarke - 0.2 IP, 6 OAB, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

Team - 6.0 IP, 129 PC, 36 OAB, 9 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 1 HB, 1 SAC, 8 SO

May 30: Moravia 17, Murray 0

Mo. - 1-3, 2-7, 3-7

HITTING

Team - 13 AB, 1 ROE, 9 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 1 SBA, 1 SB

FIELDING

Team - 5 A, 5 PO, 2 E

PITCHING

Team - 3.0 IP, 124 PC, 30 OAB, 9 H, 17 R, 15 ER, 9 BB, 1 HB, 1 SAC, 1 SO