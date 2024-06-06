Clarke baseball continues winning streak

Clarke Indians move to 8-0 after a double-header win against Centerville and one game against Davis Co., both at home.

In game one against Centerville, Clarke trailed by three points coming out of the first inning, and had to wait until the seventh inning to pull ahead by one to win the game. Bo Otto and Ashton Giza had two runs each, with Petyon Lynn having one. Seth Oswald and Eli Fry had two runs batted in and Giza had two. Otto and Oswald had one stolen base each, while Giza and Lynn had three each.

On defense, Otto had six putouts and two thrown out stolen base attempts. Lane O’Hair clocked four putouts, Fry three, and Jesus Vega, Brock Watson, Nash Bishop and Bryce Giza two each. Ashton Giza pitched the game, throwing 97 pitches against 28 opponent’s with a .357 batting average. He allowed 10 hits, four runs, two errors and two walks. He had one hit batter, one sacrifice and struck out six.

In game two, Clarke finished Centerville 12-2, holding the Big Reds from scoring any runs after the second inning while the Indians picked up the bulk of their runs in the third inning. Ashton Giza had three runs, Otto, Fry and Watson had two each, with Tayton Dudney, Vega and Bishop picking up one each. Fry had three of the team’s nine hits, and one of two team two-base hits; Watson was the other.

With base running, the team had nine stolen bases - four from Otto, and one each from Oswald, Ashton Giza, Watson, Bishop and Bryce Giza. In the field, Otto had three put outs and O’Hair had four.

Bryce Giza pitched the seven inning game, throwing 69 pitches against 18 opponents with a .167 batting average. He allowed just three hits, two runs, two errors, one walk and had three strikeouts.

RESULTS

May 30: Clarke 5, Centerville 4

Innings-runs

Cl. - 1-1, 6-1, 7-3

Cent. - 1-4

HITTING

Bo Otto - 3 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 BB, 1 SO

Seth Oswald - 4 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SO

Ashton Giza - 4 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 3 1B, 2 RBI

Eli Fry - 3 AB, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SO

Jesus Vega - 3 AB

Brock Watson - 3 AB, 1 SO

Nash Bishop - 3 AB, 1 SO

Bryce Giza - 3 AB, 2 SO

Peyton Lynn - 1 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 BB

Team - 27 AB, 5 R, 9 H, 9 1B, 4 RBI, 4 BB, 7 SO

BASE RUNNING

Otto - 2 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Oswald - 1 SBA, 1 SB

A. Giza - 2 R, 3 SBA, 3 SB

Lynn - 1 R, 3 SBA, 3 SB

Team - 5 R, 8 SBA, 8 SB

FIELDING

Otto - 2 A, 6 PO, 2 TOS, 1 SBA

Oswald - 1 A

A. Giza - 1 A

Fry - 3 PO, 1 E

Vega - 1 A, 2 PO

Watson - 2 PO

Bishop - 2 PO

B. Giza - 2 A, 2 PO

Lane O’Hair - 4 PO

Team - 7 A, 21 PO, 1 E, 2 TOS, 1 SBA

PITCHING

A. Giza - 7.0 IP, 97 PC, 28 OAB, 10 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 HB, 1 SAC, 6 SO

May 30: Clarke 12, Centerville 2

Cl. - 2-1, 3-6, 4-3, 5-2

Cent. - 1-1, 2-1

HITTING

Otto - 4 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 ROE, 1 SO

Oswald - 2 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 1 RBI, 1 SO

Tayton Dudney - 2 AB, 1 R, 2 SO

A. Giza - 2 AB, 3 R, 2 H, 2 1B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 HBP

Fry - 4 AB, 2 R, 3 H, 2 1B, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Vega - 2 AB, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Watson - 2 AB, 2 R, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 HBP, 1 SO

Bishop - 2 AB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 HBP, 1 SO

B. Giza - 1 AB, 1 H, 1 1B, 2 BI, 2 BB

Lynn - 3 AB, 2 SO

Team - 24 AB, 12 R, 9 H, 7 1B, 2 2B, 9 RBI, 4 BB, 3 HBP, 1 ROE, 8 SO

BASE RUNNING

Otto - 2 R, 4 SBA, 4 SB

Oswald - 1 SBA, 1 SB

A. Giza - 3 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Watson - 2 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

Bishop - 1 R, 1 SBA, 1 SB

B. Giza - 1 SBA, 1 SB

Team - 12 R, 9 SBA, 9 SB

FIELDING

Otto - 3 PO, 2 SBA

A. Giza - 2 A, 1 PO

Fry - 2 PO

Vega - 1 A

Watson - 1 PO

Bishop - 2 PO

B. Giza - 2 PO

O’Hair - 4 PO

Team - 3 A, 15 PO, 2 SBA

PITCHING

B. Giza - 7.0 IP, 69 PC, 18 OAB, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

May 31: Clarke

HITTING

Team - 25 AB, 11 R, 11 H, 9 1B, 2 2B, 9 RBI, 1 SB, 7 BB, 1 SO

BASE RUNNING

Team - 11 R, 8 SBA, 8 SB

FIELDING

Team - 8 A, 20 PO

PITCHING

Team - 7.0 IP, 119 PC, 29 OAB, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 HB, 8 SO