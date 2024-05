Clarke soccer hosted Knoxville on May 6, with both the boys and girls teams falling to the Panthers.

The boys team lost to Knoxville 1-0. Alfredo Espinoza Garcia had one shot on goal in the game. Cristian Espinoza received a yellow card. Their season stands at 2-8. The girls lost 3-1, with Elizabeth Zaragoza-Rosales having one successful shot on goal for the one goal of the game. The girls season now stands at 2-7.