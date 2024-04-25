Girls tennis results

Clarke girls tennis continuing their winning games by a 9-0 win of Chariton at home on April 18, with the singles and double defeating the Chariton Lady Chargers. At Knoxville on April 19, Clarke placed third of seven teams, with five of nine singles wins and five of eight doubles wins.

RESULTS

Clarke 9, Chariton 0

Singles

Maddy McCoy, Cl., def. Tori Neer, Ch. - 8-1

Ava Hagen, Cl., def. Charity Wilcox, Ch. - 8-1

Maisy McCoy, Cl., def. Leah Gonthier, Ch. - 8-1

Marissa Bakley, Cl., def. Paige Ballard, Ch. - 8-0

Ali Henry, Cl., def. Mallory Willis, Ch. - 8-0

Emily Glenn, Cl., def. Paisley Larrington, Ch. - 9-7

Doubles

Maddy McCoy/Hagen, Cl., def. Neer/Gonthier, Ch. - 8-0

Maisy McCoy/Bakley, Cl., def. Ballard/Willis, Ch. - 8-0

Henry/Maisey White, Cl., def. Wilcox/Larrington, Ch. - 8-3

Knoxville Tournament

3. Clarke - 14 points

Singles

Bridgette Liston, Knoxville, def. Emily Glenn, Cl. - 4-0, 4-2

Emily Glenn, Cl., def. Gonthier, Ch. - 7-6 (7-4)

Henry, Cl., def. Ava Easter, Ballard - 6-3

Henry, Cl., def. Easter, B., - 6-3

Henry, Cl., def. Lex Dirksen, Newton - 4-3 (5-0), 4-0

Mallory Westerkamp, Pella, def. Henry, Cl. - 4-0, 4-1

Abby Heitbrink, def. Henry, Cl. - 6-0

Doubles

Maisy McCoy/Bakley, Cl., def. Natalie Collins/Iselyn Prevo, K. - 6-2

Maisy McCoy/Bakley, Cl., def. Sasha Wurster/Violet Marcus, Creston - 4-0, 4-0

Alloree Else/Lily VanDusseldorp, P., def. Maisy McCoy/Bakley, Cl. - 4-3 (5-2), 4-2

Ellie Wolkmann/Jocie Hobbs, B., def. Maisy McCoy/Bakley, Cl. - 6-4

Maddy McCoy/Hagen, Cl., def. Payton Askelsen/Memphis Inglett, B. - 4-1, 4-3 (5-3)

Maddy McCoy/Hagen, Cl., def. Kolbey Bailey/Abbie Wheeler, Cr. - 4-0, 4-1

Maddy McCoy/Hagen, Cl., def. Askelsen/Inglett, B. - 4-1, 4-3 (5-3)

Else/VanDusseldorp, P., def. Maddy McCoy/Hagen, Cl. - 4-2, 4-1