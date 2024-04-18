Treasure Island coming to Osceola stage

Twenty-six young actors from the Osceola Children’s Theatre will take the Clarke High School auditorium stage 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday April 18 and 19, to perform a musical version of the Robert Louis Stevenson pirate-laden classic “Treasure Island.”

Under the direction of Kathy Kooiker, these 4 through 12-year-old students have been working since February to tell the tale of young Jim Hawkins, a boy with a big imagination, who envisions that the life of a pirate would be far more exciting than that of a school boy. His wishes come true when he begins to interact with Billy Bones, Blind Pew and the infamous Long John Silver, who lead him on an adventure to find buried treasure on Skeleton Island.

The audience will enjoy sailing on the huge ship, the Hispaniola, under the command of Captain Smollett, and then witnessing mutiny and the quick thinking of Jim, as he saves the day.

“The children have had so much fun taking on the roles of pirates, natives and characters from the novel, acting and singing their way across the big wide ocean and off to find adventure. They will involve the audience in their interactions, and have everyone on the edge of their seats as they encounter the dangers of a pirate’s life,” said Kooiker.

The program will last about an hour and is geared towards all ages, young children to senior citizens. Kooiker invites all parents and grandparents to share this experience with their children.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and seating is first come, first choice of seats. Tickets are available at the door at a cost of $5 per adult, $4 per child under 12.