Two vie for Supervisor Dist. 3

Editor’s note - Both candidates were given the same questionnaire; only minor changes have been made for formatting. Additional candidates for other county positions will appear in upcoming issues.

Two Osceola men are seeking the Republican nomination for Clarke County District 3 Supervisor on June 4 - Brian Sorensen and incumbent Austin Taylor.

Responses appear in alphabetical order.

Brian Sorensen

Brian Sorensen is a candidate for Clarke County Board of Supervisors District 3.

Background:

I was born in Kansas City, Missouri. My parents moved to Osceola in 1968 and bought the old bowling alley, which they owned for 21 years. I attended Clarke Community Schools, and graduated in 1984. After high school, I attended Southwestern Community College and graduated with my structural engineering degree. I have owned and operated my own successful business, Sorensen Painting, for almost 23 years. I married my wife, Pam, in 2003, and gained three sons; we now have eight grandchildren.

Why are you running for this position?

I’m running for District 3 Supervisor (Republican) because we need a positive and strong commitment in our district, community and county. I think together, we can make positive changes if we can run the taxpayer funds, as well as any state or county funds that may be granted to the county, in a way that we would run our own business and finances. I really want Clarke County to be successful now and into the future.

Experience you bring to the job:

The experience that I bring to the job would be that I’ve run my own successful business for the past 23 years. I’ve been in and worked with the public and have talked with many people who have their own ideas on how to make things better for our community.

If elected, it would be my first term and I will be learning and listening. I really want to educate myself before making any decisions. I will be putting my own business on the back burner so that I can give 100% to our community by being available for the people of Clarke County.

What three main issues are the most important for you to address as a supervisor:

1. Fiscal/monetary responsible

As both a business owner and a property owner, I understand the need to make Clarke County fiscally responsible. I plan on meeting the needs of Clarke County by properly utilizing all funds available.

2. Roads, bridges, equipment and facilities

I will work closely with the County Engineer to ensure the county roads, bridges, equipment and facilities are maintained to the highest standards with the funds available.

3. Availability

I will fulfill the requirements of the Supervisor position by making myself available to the people of Clarke County, and by listening to them and by attending the necessary meetings to best represent our county.

Contact

To contact Sorensen or to learn more about his campaign, he can be contacted through his Facebook page: BRIAN SORENSEN FOR CLARKE COUNTY SUPERVISOR.

Austin M. Taylor - incumbent

Austin Taylor is the incumbent candidate for Clarke County Board of Supervisors District 3.

Background:

I graduated from Clarke Community High School in 2013, then decided to further my education at Southwestern Community College by obtaining my Associates Degree in Criminal Justice. From a young age, I always felt a calling to serve my community and in 2014 I was given the opportunity by joining the Osceola Volunteer Fire Department, where I currently hold the rank of Lieutenant. Since the beginning of January 2021, I have served as the Clarke County District 3 Supervisor.

Why are you running for this position?

I have decided to run for a second term as your Clarke County District 3 Supervisor. When I first came to the position in January 2021, I knew change was needed and I was ready to make an impact right away. I brought a willingness to be open-minded when I initially started in the position, and I intend to maintain the open-mindedness should I be re-elected for a second term. This position also requires the willingness to learn as things change daily.

Experience you bring to the job:

Experiences I bring to the job would be those I have learned or decisions I have made in the capacity as Clarke County District 3 Supervisor. A few of those are:

Educating myself on the five-year road plan; working alongside other local and state officials; my efforts in consolidation of county property and old equipment to decrease fiscal burden on the county; my ability to say “no;” time spent attending Iowa State Association of Counties meetings, study all changes in code sections, and monitor proposed bills within the House and/or Senate.

What three main issues are the most important for you to address as a supervisor:

1. Continue five-year road plan.

2. Continue researching ways to increase county income to offset the tax burden for county residents (House File 718 deals with decrease in property taxes). Which also entails disposing of buildings, equipment and furniture to recycle tax dollars to lessen the burden on taxpayers.

3. Work with officials on both the local and state levels to advocate for positive solutions to all the issues we see across Clarke County. Over the four years I have learned that you don’t just have three main issues you need to focus on. Issues come and go, and you have to stay proactive and not reactive.

Contact:

To contact Taylor or to learn more about his campaign, he can be found on Facebook at - Austin Taylor-Clarke County Supervisor Dis. 3; by email: ataylorbh@gmail.com, or by calling 515-414-0995.