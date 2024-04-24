Indians run at Winterset Coed Invitational

Clarke track teams competed at the Winterset Coed Invitational on April 18, with the girls finishing in fifth place with 64 points and the boys in sixth with 44 points.

Individually, Kya Thornton placed first in the 100m with at time of 13.00, and Cole White came in first in the discus with a distance of 141-08. Brock Watson earned second place in the long jump, leaping 19-03.50. Third place finishes included Thornton in the 200m (28.34), Tory Henry in the 100m hurdles (15.96), and White in the shot put (45-00.00). Claire Jacobsen took fourth in both the 1500m and 3000m, with times of 5:52.51 and 12:46.06 respectively. Reagan Fry placed fourth in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:20.69, and Victoria Rosales jumped 4-04.00 for fourth in the high jump. Finley Cooper finished fifth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.18.

As teams, the girls 4x100m shuttle hurdle placed first, the 4x100m relay second, and it was fifth place for both the 4x400m relay and 1600 medley relay. The boys 4x800m relay team took fourth.

Results

GIRLS

5. Clarke - 64 points

100m

1. Kya Thornton - 13.00

8. Victoria Rosales - 14.11

200m

3. Thronton - 28.34

14. Emilee Boyd - 36.89

400m

8. Maddie Youngs - 1:20.56

9. Kadence Henry - 1:20.85

1500m

4. Claire Jacobsen - 5:52.51

100m hurdles

3. Tory Henry - 15.96

5. Finley Cooper - 17.18

400m hurdles

4. Reagan Fry - 1:20.69

3000m

4. Jacobsen - 12:46.06

Long jump

7. R. Fry - 13-05.00

9. Piper Hertz - 12-05.00

10. Maddie Youngs - 12-00.00

High jump

4. Rosales - 4-04.00

Shot put

10. Madelyn Sweeney - 25-05.00

12. Abbie Schlichte - 24-00.00

15. Ashlyn Crawford - 21.04-00

Discus

9. Mallory Tidman - 68-02

13. Schlichte - 57-08

14. Crawford - 52-05

4x100m relay

2. 52.49

4x200m relay

6. 2:02.56

4x400m relay

5. 5:24.52

800 medley relay

6. 2:07.47

1600 medley relay

5. 5:31.10

4x100m shuttle hurdle relay

1. 1:11.60

BOYS

6. Clarke - 44 points

100m

6. Brock Watson - 12.08

8. William Santa Cruz - 12.21

200m

7. Kye Dowell - 26.63

9. Jaxton Page - 26.98

400m

9. Jacob Barajas - 1:01.51

13. Jorge Andrade - 1:14.52

800m

10. Brody Feehan - 2:31.92

12. Jake Pontier - 2:41.80

13. Cayden Anderson - 2:50.84

400m hurdles

9. Watson - 1:08.58

Long jump

2. Watson - 19-03.50

15. Azahel Herrera - 15-10.50

Shot put

3. Cole White - 45-00.00

11. Ethan Danley - 29-07.00

16. John Sanga - 25-07.00

Discus

1. White - 141-08

13. Danley - 85-10

18. Peyton Shields - 72.08

4x100m relay

6. 49.80

4x200m relay

6. 1:44.96

4x400m relay

6. 4:10.20

4x800m relay

4. 10:33.52

800 medley relay

6. 1:57.47

1600 medley relay

6. 4:41.18