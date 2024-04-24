Clarke soccer scores

Both Clarke soccer teams won their first games of the season on April 12 at home - the girls 1-0 in overtime against Centerville, and the boys 5-1 against Red Oak.

For the girls, junior Candelaria Pedro scored the winning goal in the overtime game that had been 0-0 to that point. On the boys side, Alfredo Espinoza Garcia had two fo the five points, with Josue Rodriguez, Kye Dowell and Cristobal Andres accounting for the other three points.

GIRLS

April 11

Chariton 4, Clarke 0

April 12

Clarke 1, Centerville 0

April 15

Des Moines Hoover 10, Clarke 0

April 18

Albia 4, Clarke 1

Clarke 2, Lamoni 1

BOYS

April 11

Chariton 4, Clarke 0

April 12

Clarke 5, Red Oak 1

April 18

Albia 3, Clarke 2