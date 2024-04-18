Murray's Gannon breaks school record

Murray senior Leksi Gannon broke both a Murray school record and a meet record at the Guy Clark Relays in Central Decatur on April 11 in the 100m dash, with a run time of 12.48. The previous meet record had been set by Rhys Brown of Wayne. Gannon is currently the tenth fastest runner in the state with her 100m run time. She also took first in the 200m dash, setting a meet record with a time of 25.90. At East Union on April 8, Gannon set a personal record in the 400m dash with a finishing time of 1:00.92, and took first in both the 100m and 200m dashes.

Keirsten Klein placed second in both the shot put and discus at Central Decatur, with distances of 30-10.00 and 99-00.00 respectively. She also took second in the shot put at East Union with a throw of 30-09.00.

Guy Clark Relay results

100m

1. Leksi Gannon - 12.48

38. Kaycie Chamberlain - 16.97

39. Addie Eckels - 17.31

42. Rilea Eckels - 17.63

200m

1. Gannon - 25.90

21. Cova del Barco Subinas - 34.04

30.Arlette Esteban-Cabrera - 37.10

32. R. Eckels - 39.06

800m

8. Amaria Oswald - 3:12.87

9. Kenzie Mongar - 3:15.16

100m hurdles

18. Abby Chamberlain - 20.88

19. K. Chamberlain - 25.82

400m lows

1. A. Chamberlain - 1:30.83

Shot put

2. Keirsten Klein - 30-10.00

28. A. Eckels - 20-06.50

33. Anna Aschan - 17-05.50

Discus

2. Klein - 99-00.00

31. Aschan - 34-10.00

Long jump

26. Esteban-Cabrera - 10-08.75

4x100m relay

18. 1:12.67 (Macee Penick, R. Eckels, K. Chamberlain, Esteban-Cabrera)

4x100m relay, team 2

19. 1:18.46 (A. Chamberlain, Klein, Aschan, A. Eckels)

4x200m relay

11. 2:21.88 (Oswald, del Barco Subinas, Penick, Esteban-Cabrera)

Sprint medley

8. 2:14.84 (Penick, del Barco Subinas, Gannon, Oswald)

Sprint medley, team 2

15. 2:41.56 (A. Eckels, R. Eckels, K. Chamberlain, A. Chamberlain)

Distance medley

9. 5:53.65 (Penick, Oswald, del Barco Subinas, Mongar)

East Union Coed results

100m

1. Gannon - 13.03

14. Haylee Palmer - 15.66

16. del Barco Subinas - 15.94

200m

1. Gannon - 26.00

17. Palmer - 32.74

400m

1. Gannon - 1:00.92

400m lows

8. A. Chamberlain - 1:30.54

800m

8. Oswald - 3:05.16

2. Mongar - 3:19.97

100m hurdles

8. A. Chamberlain - 20.74

14. K. Chamberlain - 26.43

Shot put

2. Klein - 30.09-00

19. A. Eckels - 21-10.50

23. Aschan - 16-09.50

Long jump

5. Palmer - 13-00.50

12. Esteban-Cabrera - 9-07.50

Discus

5. Klein - 95-08.50

19. A. Eckels - 29-02.00

22. Aschan - 40-06.00

4x200m relay

6. 2:18.68 (Oswald, del Barco Subinas, Penick, Esteban-Cabrera)

4x100m relay

8. 5:57.79 (Penick, R. Eckels, K. Chamberlain, Esteban-Cabrera)

4x400m relay

8. 5:57.79 (A. Chamberlain, A. Eckels, K. Chamberlain, R. Eckels)

Sprint medley

6. 2:23.27 (A. Chamberlain, A. Eckels, Oswald, del Barco Subinas)

Distance medley

5. 5:53.67 (Penick, R. Eckels, Oswald, Mongar)