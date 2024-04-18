Murray boys run at East Union

Murray boys track took sixth place at East Union on April 8, tying with Melcher-Dallas with 38 points.
Top five finishes for the boys team included Jacob Keller in second in the high jump, with a height of 5-06.00. Keegan Chew took fourth in the long jump with 16-07.25, and Austin Peterson took fourth in shot put with a distance of 36-07.00.
100m
13. Grady Mongar - 13.85
14. Keaton Brammer - 13.86
21. Kenric Anderson - x16.13
110m hurdles
7. Daniel Gard - 22.94
200m
7. Josep Cebrian Requeni - 26.41
11. Ayden Lamb - 28.37
15. Anderson - x32.89
400m
10. Brammer - 1:01.92
12. Gard - 1:10.64
400m hurdles
10. Seth McMurry - 1:13.15
800m
7. Austin Peterson - 2:36.37
Discus
8. Peterson - 92-02
16. Brock Heaberlin - 68-00
High jump
2. Jacob Keller - 5-06.00
Long jump
4. Keegan Chew - 16-07.25
6. McMurry - 15-08.25
10. Gard - x14-06.50
Shot put
4. Peterson - 36-07.00
14. Heaberlin - 24.06-00
800 sprint medley
5. 1:54.86 (Lamb, Mongar, Cebrian Requeni, McMurry)
4x100m relay
4. 51.89 (Brammer, Chew, Lamb, Keller)
4x200m relay
3. 1:47.35 (Chew, Keller, McMurray, Cebrian Requeni)
4x800m relay
3. 10:05.74 (Matteo Gagliardi, Chew, Peterson, Keller)
Distance medley
5. 4:52.17 (Lamb, Mongar, Anderson, Gagliardi)