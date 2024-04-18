Murray boys run at East Union

Murray boys track took sixth place at East Union on April 8, tying with Melcher-Dallas with 38 points.

Top five finishes for the boys team included Jacob Keller in second in the high jump, with a height of 5-06.00. Keegan Chew took fourth in the long jump with 16-07.25, and Austin Peterson took fourth in shot put with a distance of 36-07.00.

100m

13. Grady Mongar - 13.85

14. Keaton Brammer - 13.86

21. Kenric Anderson - x16.13

110m hurdles

7. Daniel Gard - 22.94

200m

7. Josep Cebrian Requeni - 26.41

11. Ayden Lamb - 28.37

15. Anderson - x32.89

400m

10. Brammer - 1:01.92

12. Gard - 1:10.64

400m hurdles

10. Seth McMurry - 1:13.15

800m

7. Austin Peterson - 2:36.37

Discus

8. Peterson - 92-02

16. Brock Heaberlin - 68-00

High jump

2. Jacob Keller - 5-06.00

Long jump

4. Keegan Chew - 16-07.25

6. McMurry - 15-08.25

10. Gard - x14-06.50

Shot put

4. Peterson - 36-07.00

14. Heaberlin - 24.06-00

800 sprint medley

5. 1:54.86 (Lamb, Mongar, Cebrian Requeni, McMurry)

4x100m relay

4. 51.89 (Brammer, Chew, Lamb, Keller)

4x200m relay

3. 1:47.35 (Chew, Keller, McMurray, Cebrian Requeni)

4x800m relay

3. 10:05.74 (Matteo Gagliardi, Chew, Peterson, Keller)

Distance medley

5. 4:52.17 (Lamb, Mongar, Anderson, Gagliardi)