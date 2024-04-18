Lady Indians take second at Creston

The Clarke Lady Indians track team took second at the Creston Panther Invite on April 8, scoring 110 points.

First place finishes were Tory Henry in the 100m hurdles with a time of 16.45, the 4x100m relay team of Ali Henry, Tory Henry, Maisy McCoy and Kya Thornton with a time of 52.38, and Claire Jacobsen in both the 1500m (6:02.60) and 3000m (13:11.55).

Second place finishes included Kya Thornton in the 100m with a time of 13.21, Reagan Fry in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:20.09, Victoria Rosales in the high jump with a height of 4-10.00, and the 4x200m relay and shuttle hurdle teams. Thornton also took third in the 200m with a run time of 28.36.

Fourth place finishes were Rosales in the 100m (14.09), Ali Henry in the 100m hurdles (16.96) and the 4x800m relay team. The 4x400m relay, 800m sprint medley and distance medley teams all took fifth.

At Central Decatur on April 11, Tory Henry had the lone first place finish, earning that in the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.97. Thornton placed third in the 100m with a dash of 13.22 and in the 200m with a time of 28.24, and Jacobsen took third in the 3000m with a final time of 12:48.25. Fourth place finishes went to Finley Cooper in the 100m hurdles (17.65) and Fry in the 400m hurdles (1:19.29). Mallory Tidman placed fifth in the discus throw with a distance of 75-02.

The 4x200m and 4x100m shuttle hurdle teams placed second, 4x100m relay third, and 800 sprint medley fourth.

Creston Panther Invite

100m

2. Kya Thornton - 14.09

4. Victoria Rosales - 14.09

20. Maisy Davis - 17.09

21. Emilee Boyd - 18.42

100m hurdles

1. Tory Henry - 16.45

4. Ali Henry - 16.96

200m

3. Thornton - 28.36

25. Davis - 35.91

28. Boyd - 39.34

400m

10. Maddie Youngs - 1:20.98

12. Kadence Henry - 1:21.89

400m hurdles

2. Reagan Fry - 1:20.09

800m

8. Gabby Fry - 3:03.74

1500m

1. Claire Jacobsen - 6:02.60

3000m

1. Jacobsen - 13:11.55

Discus

6. Mallory Tidman - 77-09

9. Ashlyn Crawford - 70-09

14. Maddie Sweeney - 64-09

High jump

2. Rosales - 4-10.00

Long jump

9. R. Fry - 13-04.25

11. Youngs - 12-09.50

12. Piper Hertz - 12-03.25

Shot put

11. Abbie Schlichte - 24-04.50

13. Sweeney - 24-03.00

14. Crawford - 24-03.00

18. Tidman - 20-09.00

800 sprint medley

5. 2:08.43 (Finley Cooper, Josie Moore, Aretzea** Herrera, Hertz)

4x100m relay

1. 52.38 (A. Henry, T. Henry, Maisy McCoy, Thornton)

Shuttle hurdle

2. 1:11.23 (A. Henry, T. Henry, Moore, Cooper)

4x200m relay

2. 1:54.26 (A. Henry, Moore, McCoy, Thornton)

4x400m relay

5. 5:22.12 (Moore, Hertz, Rosales, K. Henry)

4x800m relay

4. 12:51.06 (Jacobsen, Lauren Mumaw, Maizy Hill, G. Fry)

Distance medley

5. 5:33.05 (Herrera, Mumaw, Hill, G. Fry)

Guy Clark Relays

100m

3. Thornton - 13.22

12. Rosales - 13.92

35. Davis - x16.80

43. Boyd - x17.82

100m hurdles

1. T. Henry - 15.97

4. Cooper - 17.65

11. Moore - x18.44

200m

3. Thornton - 28.24

23. K. Henry - 35.57

24. Davis - x36.00

33. Boyd - x39.00

400m

11. Julia Langille - 1:17.27

16. Youngs - 1:21.64

400m hurdles

4. R. Fry - 1:19.29

1500m

8. Jacobsen - 6:14.70

3000m

3. Jacobsen - 12:48.25

Discus

5. Tidman - 75-02

17. Crawford - 57-02

24. Sweeny - x59-09

30. Janell Salinas - x37-10

High jump

6. Rosales - J4-06.00

Long jump

8. R. Fry - 13-07.50

18. Youngs - 12-11.00

25. Hertz - x10-11.75

Shot put

13. Sweeney - 24-11.00

15. Crawford - 24-08.00

28. Tidman - x20-06.50

34. Salinas - x16-02.50

800 sprint medley

4. 2:10.22 (Cooper, Moore, Thornton, Hertz)

4x100m relay

3. 54.26 (Cooper, Moore, T. Henry, Thornton)

4x100m relay, team 2

16. x1:06.61 (Boyd, Mumaw, Davis, Herrera)

4x200m relay

2. 2:01.72 (Rosales, R. Fry, Herrera, Hertz)

4x100m shuttle hurdle

2. 1:12.35 (Cooper, Herrera, T. Henry, Moore)

4x400m relay

8. 5:35.78 (Hertz, K. Henry, Mumaw, Youngs)

Distance medley

7. 5:35.68 (Herrera, Mumaw, K. Henry, Jacobsen)