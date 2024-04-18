Clarke wins Southwest Iowa Cup

After a total of 28 18-hole scoring rounds played by girls and boys teams throughout the day April 9, the Southwest Iowa Cup golf tournament was decided by a single stroke.

Clarke edged Winterset for the championship trophy with a combined girls and boys score of 772. Winterset finished with a total score of 773. Participating schools Creston, East Union and Lenox did not field full girls teams with at least four counting scores, so the championship became a two-team race.

Winterset, led by Des Moines Area Community College recruit Luke Linde with an 18-hole round of 68 (35-33), won the boys competition with a team score of 316. Clarke, led by runner-up medalist Shay Mathews 10 strokes behind Linde with a round of 78, took second place at 351. Creston finished fourth in the boys team scoring at 363.

Clarke topped Winterset, 421-457, to win the girls championship. Clarke’s Sophia Davis shot 99 (52-47) as medalist and East Union’s Gwen Nixon was runner-up, winning the tiebreaker with Clarke’s Bridgette Henry as both finished at 100.

Held in conjunction with the Southwest Iowa Cup hosted by both Crestmoor Golf Club of Creston and Lakeshore Golf and Country Club of Afton is the Tri-County traveling trophy competition between the boys teams from Winterset (Madison County), Clarke (Clarke Country) and Creston (Union County). Winterset claimed the 2024 title with its 316 score.

GIRLS

Team scoring — 1. Clarke 421; 2. Winterset 457.

Individual medal winners — 1. Sophia Davis, Clarke, 99; 3. Bridgette Henry, Clarke, 100.

Sophia Davis - 99

Bridgette Henry -100

Aleena Fry - 111

Addison Farlow - 113

Dana Halsband - 114

Allie Diehl - 115

BOYS

Team scoring — 1. Winterset 316; 2. Clarke 351; 3. East Union 353; 4. Creston 363; 5. Lenox 401.

Individual medal winners — 2. Shay Mathews, Clarke, 78.

Shay Mathews - 78

Bo Otto - 84

Wyatt Cowling - 92

Ryan Diehl - 96

Brady Davis - 99

Adyan Mathews - 100

Combined team trophy scoring (girls-boys) — 1. Clarke 772; 2. Winterset 773.