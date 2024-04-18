April 19, 2024

Clarke tennis v. Knoxville

By OST

Clarke tennis teams bested Knoxville on April 11, with the boys playing at home and the girls at Knoxville. The boys won their match 7-2, while the girls went 6-3.

Boys

Singles

Henry Picard, K., def. JD Sitzman, Cl. - 8-5

Nathaniel Rowe, Cl., def. James McCormick, K. - 8-3

Casey Wade, Cl., def. Ethan Russell, K. - 8-4

Elijah Bumgardner, K., def. Bryce Johnson, Cl. - 8-6

Peyton Lynn, Cl., def. Jacob Williamson, K. - 9-8 (7-2)

Jonathan Galvez, Cl., def. Talon Brown, K. - 8-6

Doubles

Sitzman/Rowe, Cl., def. McCormick/Russell, K. - 8-2

Wade/Lynn, Cl., def. Picard/Elisha Bacon, K. - 8-5

Johnson/Glavez, Cl., def. Bumgardner/Williamson, K. - 9-8 (7-5)

Girls

Singles

Janie Maasdam, K., def. Maddy McCoy, Cl. - 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

Ava Hagen, Cl., def. Natalie Collins, K. - 6-1, 6-3

Maisy McCoy, Cl., def. Kate Schneider, K. - 6-3, 6-3

Marissa Bakley, Cl., def. Iselyn Prevo, K. - 6-3, 6-3

Ali Henry, Cl., def. Marlea Cox, K. - 6-2, 6-4

Bridgette Liston, K., def. Maisey White, Cl. - 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Maddy McCoy/Hagen, Cl., def. Maasdam/Cox, K. - 6-1, 6-1

Maisy McCoy/Bakley, Cl., def. Collins/Prevo, K. - 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)

Schneider/Mackenzie Karr, K., def. Henry/White, Cl. - 6-7m (5-7), 6-2, 1-0 (10-3)