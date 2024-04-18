Clarke tennis v. Knoxville

Clarke tennis teams bested Knoxville on April 11, with the boys playing at home and the girls at Knoxville. The boys won their match 7-2, while the girls went 6-3.

Boys

Singles

Henry Picard, K., def. JD Sitzman, Cl. - 8-5

Nathaniel Rowe, Cl., def. James McCormick, K. - 8-3

Casey Wade, Cl., def. Ethan Russell, K. - 8-4

Elijah Bumgardner, K., def. Bryce Johnson, Cl. - 8-6

Peyton Lynn, Cl., def. Jacob Williamson, K. - 9-8 (7-2)

Jonathan Galvez, Cl., def. Talon Brown, K. - 8-6

Doubles

Sitzman/Rowe, Cl., def. McCormick/Russell, K. - 8-2

Wade/Lynn, Cl., def. Picard/Elisha Bacon, K. - 8-5

Johnson/Glavez, Cl., def. Bumgardner/Williamson, K. - 9-8 (7-5)

Girls

Singles

Janie Maasdam, K., def. Maddy McCoy, Cl. - 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

Ava Hagen, Cl., def. Natalie Collins, K. - 6-1, 6-3

Maisy McCoy, Cl., def. Kate Schneider, K. - 6-3, 6-3

Marissa Bakley, Cl., def. Iselyn Prevo, K. - 6-3, 6-3

Ali Henry, Cl., def. Marlea Cox, K. - 6-2, 6-4

Bridgette Liston, K., def. Maisey White, Cl. - 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Maddy McCoy/Hagen, Cl., def. Maasdam/Cox, K. - 6-1, 6-1

Maisy McCoy/Bakley, Cl., def. Collins/Prevo, K. - 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)

Schneider/Mackenzie Karr, K., def. Henry/White, Cl. - 6-7m (5-7), 6-2, 1-0 (10-3)