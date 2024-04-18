Clarke places sixth at home invite

At their home meet on April 11, the Clarke boys track team took sixth with several top five finishes.

The single first place finish for the Indians went to Cole White in the discus with a throw of 159-00.50, which set a new school record.

Second place earners were Micah Domina in the 3200m with a time of 11:32.36, and Brock Watson in the 200m with a time of 24.80.

Coming in third were DeVante Caldwell with a run time of 11:40.20 in the 3200m, and White in the shot put with a distance of 45-01.50.

Watson placed fifth in the 100m with a time of 11.90, and the spring medley class B team, 4x100m relay class A team and 4x110m shuttle hurdle teams all placed fifth.

Results

100m

5. Brock Watson - J11.90

10. Julian Kern - 13.10

11. Javier Munoz - x13.40

12. Caleb Irving - x13.60

14. Ethan Earls - x13.70

15. Francisco Francisco - x14.40

16. Therren Zak - x14.70

17. Keltin Fox - x15.60

18. Edwin Gomez-Perez - x16.90

200m

2. Watson - 24.80

9. Kern - 27.40

11. Irving - x28.80

12. Zak - x29.90

13. Francisco - x30.10

15. Fox - x34.40

400m

6. Jacob Barajas - 1:03.20

400m hurdles

8. Earls - 1:13.05

3200m

2. Micah Domina - 11:32.36

3. DeVante Caldwell - 11:40.20

Discus

1. Cole White - 159-00.50

9. Ethan Danley - 97-00

14. DJ Einertson - x76-08

18. Zak - x67-01

19. John Sanga - x66-09

Long jump

9. Jaxton Page - 16-01.75

10. Azahel Herrera - 16-01.00

11. Garrett Utley - x15-10.50

Shot put

3. White - 45-01.50

8. Watson - 35-07.00

14. Danley - x29-02.00

16. Einertson - x27-01.00

18. Drake Wright - x26-07.00

20. Sanga - x24-05.00

800 sprint medley

5. x2:01.48 (team A)

6. 2:09.45 (team B - Tate Shriver, Bryce Cook, Herrera, Jorge Andrade)

4x100m relay

5. 50.42 (team A - Page, Munoz, Uriah Fry, Watson)

6. x52.66 (team C)

7. x53.02 (team B)

4x200m relay

6. 1:46.86 (team A - Kern, Page, Alex Stiles, Shriver)

7. x1:50.20 (team B)

4x110m shuttle hurdle

5. 1:20.60 (Utley, Herrera, Page, Fry)

4x400m relay

7. 4:20.35 (Herrera, Shriver, Earls, Andrade)

4x800m relay

6. 11:06.99 (Brody Feehan, Zeke Lundquist, Earls, Jake Pontier)