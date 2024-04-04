Murray girls track takes 6th at Clarke

Clarke hosted their annual Dewitt Invitational on March 28, with girls track teams from the area coming to compete. The Murray girls team took sixth place out of nine teams in Class B.

Leksi Gannon took first in both the 100- and 200m dashes with 12.71 in the 100 and 25.77 in the 200. Keirsten Klein took second in the discus with a throw of 92-02, and third in the shot put with a distance of 30-4.05. The sprint medley team of Abby Chamberlain, Amaria Oswald, Cova del Barco Subinas and Gannon took third with a time of 2:05.50.

Results

100m

1. Leksi Gannon - 12.71

9. Amaria Oswald - 15.5

200m

1. Gannon - 25.77

15. Addie Eckels - 37.18

800m

7. Oswald - 3:13.27

10. Kenzi Mongar - 3:29.29

100m hurdles

11. Abby Chamberlain - 20.78

16. Kaycie Chamberlain - 25.2

Shot put

3. Keirsten Klein - 30-4.05

16. Anna Aschan - 17-0.00

Discus

2. Klein - 92-02

15. Aschan - 41-09

4x100m relay

7. 1:10.21 (Macee Penick, Arlette Esteban-Cabrera, Rilea Eckels, K. Chamberlain)

4x200m relay

6. 2:23.80 (Oswald, Cova del Barco Subinas, Penick, Esteban-Cabrera)

4x400m relay

6. 6:09.88 (A. Chamberlain, A. Eckels, K. Chamberlain, R. Eckels)

Sprint medley

3. 2:05.50 (A. Chamberlain, Oswald, del Barco Subinas, Gannon)

Distance medley

4. 5:50.94 (Penick, R. Eckels, del Barco Subinas, Mongar)