Clarke soccer traveled to Albia on March 26 for a game against the Albia Dees, with the girls team falling 6-1 and boys losing 2-0.

On the girls team, Freshman Izzy Hay made the single goal for the team, with a total of one shot on goal with success. Junior Candelaria Pedro also made one shot on the goal. Sophomore Alexa Severiano-Morales received a yellow card in the game.

On the boys team, senior Oscar Castro made three attempts at a goal with each one falling short of earning a point.