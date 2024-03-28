Clarke track runs at Graceland High School open

Clarke track attended the 2024 Graceland High School open on March 22 in Lamoni. The boys team came in seventh with a team score of 37, and the girls also in sixth with a team score of 45.

Top five finishes in events for the boys included Cole White, who came in first in the shot put with a throw of 47-03.00. Brock Watson came in fourth in the 200m dash with a time of 25.37. Micah Domina and DeVante Caldwell placed fourth and fifth in the 800m with times of 2:21.60 and 2:21.66. The 4x800m relay team of Domina, Ethan Earls, Brody Feehan and Caldwell came in third with a time of 10:04.66.

For the girls, top five finishes included Kya Thornton in first in the 55m with a time of 7.74. Thornton also came in second in the 200m with a run time of 28.98. Tory Henry and Ali Henry came in fourth and fifth in the 55m hurdles with times of 9.37 and 9.40. In the long jump, Reagan Fry took fifth with a distance of 14-01.00, and the 4x200m relay team of Maisy McCoy, Ali Henry, Josie Moore and Thornton took second with 1:56.82 on the clock.

Individual results

Boys

55m

7. Brock Watson - 7.19

18. William Santa Cruz - 7.47

27. Jaxton Page - 7.78

34. Javier Munoz - 8.06

55m hurdles

7. Uriah Fry - 9.43

16. Azahel Herrera - 10.87

200m

4. Watson - 25.37

9. Santa Cruz - 26.15

19. Fry - 27.26

29. Jacob Barajas - 28.12

31. Milad Ibraheem - 28.58

400m

18. Jake Pontier - 1:09.56

19. Barajas - 1:11.95

20. Jorge Andrade - 1:16.55

800m

4. Micah Domina - 2:21.60

5. DeVante Caldwell - 2:21.66

16. Brody Feehan - 2:37.10

21. Zeke Lundquist - 2:42.57

22. Cayden Anderson - 2:46.26

23. Ethan Earls - 2:50.93

Long jump

15. Azahel Herrera - 15-01.00

16. Jaxton Page - 13-06.00

Shot put

1. Cole White - 47-03.00

14. Ethan Danley - 30-05.00

16. John Sanga - 27-06.00

19. Peyton Shields - 25-02.00

4x200m relay

7. 1:50.10 (Ibraheem, Fry, Santa Cruz, Watson)

4x400m relay

8. 4:34.90 (Barajas, J. Kern, T. Shriver, Page)

4x800m relay

3. 10:04.66 (Domina, Earls, Feehan, Caldwell)

Distance medley

10. 4:35.82 (Kern, Munoz, Page, Lundquist)

Girls

55m

1. Kya Thornton - 7.74

8. Tory Henry - 7.96

15. Finley Cooper - 8.21

36. Lauren Mumaw - 9.46

37. Paige Gilbert - 9.55

39. Maisy Davis - 9.71

55m hurdles

4. T. Henry - 9.37

5. A. Henry - 9.40

12. Cooper - 10.25

20. Josie Moore - 10.54

25. Aretzy Herrera - 10.94

26. Reagan Fry - 10.98

200m

2. Thornton - 28.98

7. Maisy McCoy - 30.02

9. Moore - 30.57

38. Davis - 35.73

40. Gilbert - 37.20

400m

10. Piper Hertz - 1:16.06

12. Kadence Henry - 1:22.16

15. Maddie Youngs - 1:27.38

800m

18. Claire Jacobsen - 3:05.85

22. Gabby Fry - 3:07.53

Long jump

5. R. Fry - 14-01.00

10. Youngs - 12-09.00

12. Hertz - 12-07.00

Shot put

7. Abbie Schlichte - 27-07.00

12. Ashlyn Crawford - 24-11.00

14. Maddie Sweeney - 23-02.00

18. Mallory Tidman - 19-06.00

4x200m relay

2. 1:56. 82 (McCoy, A. Henry, Moore, Thornton)

4x400m relay

8. 5:21.49 (K. Henry, Hertz, R. Fry, Youngs)

10. 5:26.59 (Jacobsen, Hill, Mumaw, G. Fry)

Distance medley

9. 5:56.63 (Herrera, Mumaw, G. Fry, Hill)