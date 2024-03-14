Gannon starts out season breaking records

Murray senior Leksi Gannon participated in two track events last week, breaking records as she went to start out her final high school track season.

On March 5, Gannon ran in the 60- and 200-m dashes at the 2024 Dickinson Relays at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. In the 60-m, Gannon finished in seventh place of 187 competitors with a final runtime of 8.04; her preliminary time was 8.01.

In the 200-m dash, Gannon came in first out of 185 runners, earning her career best time indoor time of 25.93.

On March 8 at the Iowa Track Coaches Association Indoor Championships at Iowa State University, Gannon was named as the 2024 IA Most Outstanding Athlete of the Meet.

Gannon came in first in both the 60- and 200-m dash with a 60-m time of 8.01 for her season best and 25.98 in the 200-m, which is a class 1A meet record.

In the 400-m, Gannon came in second place with a time of 1:01.04, which is her personal best.

Gannon has signed a letter of intent to run track at the University of Northern Iowa this fall.