Members of the girls track team traveled to the University of Northern Iowa on March 5 for the Dickinson Relays, with runners in the 200- and 400-m dash, as well as 4x200-m relay.

Meet results

200m

Kya Thornton, 28.05

Josie Moore, 30.75

400m

Thornton, 1:07.02

4x200m relay

Clarke (Thornton, Ali Henry, Moore, Maisy McCoy), 1:54.29