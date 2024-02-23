Two individuals, one bowling team advance to state

Two Clarke seniors - Bridgette Henry and Ashton Giza - advanced to the Class 1A bowling state tournament, as did the varsity boys Clarke bowling team.

Clarke hosted the state qualifying meet last week at Alley Bowl. Henry bowled a high game of 203 to place third overall in the meet, with a total 507 pins.

Giza placed first in the meet with a series fo 665 and a high game of 258. This will be Giza’s fourth appearance at state bowling.

As a team, the boys had a total score of 3,028, securing the top spot in the meet.

Other teams that competed at Clarke were Knoxville, Pella Christian, Fairfield, Centerville, Clarinda (girls only) and Vinton-Shellsburg (boys only).

Results

Girls

Total pins

Bridgette Henry - 507

Haylee Tipton - 478

Claire Jacobsen - 451

Essa Jones-Clark - 391

Alicia Glenn - 341

Emily Glenn - 288

High game

Tipton - 204

Henry - 203

Jacobsen - 176

Jones-Clark - 152

A. Glenn - 124

E. Glenn - 105

Boys information not available at press time.