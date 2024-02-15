Mustangs end regular season 15-6

The Murray Mustangs (15-6) began their post-season play Monday at Southeast Warren (12-8.

In their last regular game of the season, the Mustangs took down Mormon Trail 62-49. Titus Barber was the high scorer for the game, with 27 points. Caden Page had double-digit points at 15. Barber and Page lead in 3-point shots, with three each; Nathaniel Rowe had 1. Barber also had the most rebounds, wtih 18 of the team’s 39.

Results

Murray 62, Mormon Trail 49

M - 20–11–14–17

MT - 11–14–9–15

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 22 11-20 62, Caden page 5 2-4 15, Nathaniel Rowe 1 0-0 3, Jacob Keller 1 3-4 5, Titus Barber 11 2-6 27, Austin Peterson 1 3-4 5, Matteo Gagliardi 3 1-2 7. FG shooting – 40.7%. 3-pts – 7 (Page 3, Rowe 1, Barber 3). Rebounds – 39 (Page 2, Keller 5, Barber 18, Peterson 9, Gagliardi 4, Daniel Gard 1). Assists – 15 (Page 4, Keller 3, Peterson 3, Gagliardi 5). Steals – 8 (Page 2, Keller 1, Barber 1, Peterson 2, Gagliardi 2). Blocks – 5 (Keller 1, Barber 3, Peterson 1). Turnovers – 15. Team fouls – 18. Fouled out – 0.