Murray basketball results week of Feb. 5

Murray boys

Murray 62, Twin Cedars 28 - Jan. 29

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 24 11-13 62, Caden Page 4 0-0 9, Nathaniel Rowe 4 0-0 8, Jacob Keller 3 0-0 6, Titus Barber 3 8-8 14, Austin Peterson 4 3-5 11, Matteo Gagliardi 4 0-0 10, Daniel Gard 2 0-0 4. FG shooting – 44.4%. 3-pts – 3 (Page 1, Gagliardi 2). Rebounds – 31 (Page 4, Rowe 2, Keller 7, Barber 8, Peterson 9, Gagliardi 1). Assists – 18 (Page 4, Rowe 3, Barber 2, Peterson 1, Keegan Chew 1, Gagliardi 4, Kendrick Mastin 3). Steals – 12 (Rowe 2, Barber 3, Peterson 1, Keaton Brammer 1, Gagliardi 3). Blocks – 7 (Rowe 2, Barber 4, Peterson 1). Turnovers – 5. Team fouls – 11. Fouled out – 0.

Moravia 56, Murray 38, Jan. 30

Mo. - 22–11–14–9

Mu. - 6–13–2–17

Individual stats not available at press time.

Murray 73, Moulton-Udell 35, Feb. 2/Sen Night

Mu. - 12–24–24–13

MU - 9–13–9–4

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 32 4-5 73, Caden Page 5 0-0 13, Matteo Gagliardi 8 0-0 18, Kendrick Mastin 2 0-0 4, Titus Barber 12 4-5 28, Jacob Keller 1 0-0 2, Daniel Gard 1 0-0 2, Austin Peterson 3 0-0 6. FG shooting – 51.6%. 3-pts – 5 (Page 3, Gagliardi 2). Rebounds – 36 (Page 1, Josep Cebrian Requeni 1, Gagliardi 2, Mastin 4, Barber 9, Jaxon Darby 2, Nathaniel Rowe 1, Keller 5, Gard 4, Peterson 6, Lawson Cleghorn 1). Assists – 24 (Page 10, Gagliardi 6, Mastin 1, Rowe 3, Keller 2, Peterson 2). Steals – 6 (Gagliardi 3, Barber 1, Rowe 1, Peterson 1). Blocks – 5 (Page 1, Barber 2, Gard 1, Peterson 1). Turnovers – 10. Team fouls – 12. Fouled out – 0.

Murray girls

Moravia 31, Murray 20, Jan. 30

Mo. - 6–7–4–14

Mu. - 9–5–2–4

Individual stats not available at press time.

Murray 51, Moulton-Udell 39

Mu. - 4–15–17–15

MU - 10–6–12–11

Individual stats not available at press time.