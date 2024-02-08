Mount Ayr bowling triangular

A bowling triangular between Clarke, Mounty Ayr and West Central Valley had Clarke girls placing first with a team score fo 1578, with Claire Jacobsen having the high game of 202 to place first. The boys placed second with 2438, and Shay Mathews came in second with a high game of 194

Girls

1. Clarke - 1578

High game

1. Claire Jacobsen - 202

2. Haylee TIpton - 200

4. Bridgette Henry - 173

6. Alicia Glenn - 158

7. Emily Glenn - 148

9. Essa Jones-Clark - 139

Total pins

1. Jacobsen - 371

2. Tipton - 343

3. Henry - 331

6. E. Glenn - 289

7. Jones-Clark - 276

9. A. Glenn - 238

Boys

2. Clarke - 2438

High game

2. Shay Mathews - 194

4. Cooper Ciecalone - 174

7. Luka Schiro - 160

9. Aydan Mathews - 146

10. Tayton Dudney - 143

Total pins

2. S. Mathews - 379

4. Ciecalone - 317

6. Schiro - 310

9. A Mathews - 288

11. Dudney - 251