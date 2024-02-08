Mount Ayr bowling triangular

A bowling triangular between Clarke, Mounty Ayr and West Central Valley had Clarke girls placing first with a team score fo 1578, with Claire Jacobsen having the high game of 202 to place first. The boys placed second with 2438, and Shay Mathews came in second with a high game of 194
Girls
1. Clarke - 1578
High game
1. Claire Jacobsen - 202
2. Haylee TIpton - 200
4. Bridgette Henry - 173
6. Alicia Glenn - 158
7. Emily Glenn - 148
9. Essa Jones-Clark - 139
Total pins
1. Jacobsen - 371
2. Tipton - 343
3. Henry - 331
6. E. Glenn - 289
7. Jones-Clark - 276
9. A. Glenn - 238
Boys
2. Clarke - 2438
High game
2. Shay Mathews - 194
4. Cooper Ciecalone - 174
7. Luka Schiro - 160
9. Aydan Mathews - 146
10. Tayton Dudney - 143
Total pins
2. S. Mathews - 379
4. Ciecalone - 317
6. Schiro - 310
9. A Mathews - 288
11. Dudney - 251