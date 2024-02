The Murray Lady Mustangs lost 68-21 to the Ankeny Christian Eagles in the first round of the Bluegrass Conference tournament on Jan. 23. They played Seymour on Jan. 26 in a consolation game, losing 43-27.

Results

Ankeny Christian 68, Murray 21

AC - 21–12–20–15

M - 9–6–4–2

Individual stats not available at press time.

Seymour 43, Murray 27

S - 7–13–9–14

M - 9–10–5–3

Individual stats not available at press time.