Cooley hits 1,500

At Clarke’s away double-header against Davis County on Jan. 25, senior Jack Cooley scored 43 game points, bumping his career total over the 1,500 mark; during the 2022-23 season, Cooley surpassed the 1,000-point mark. Cooley went 10 for 10 at the free throw line and made the lone three-pointer for the game, as well as 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. At the Jan. 22 game against Knoxville, Cooley scored 36 total points.

Against Centerville on Jan. 26, both Cooley and Bo Otto netted 19 points, with Otto making three, three-pointers, Cooley one and Ashton Giza four. Giza also hit 12 points.

Results

Clarke 66, Knoxville 62

C - 13–22–15–16

K - 18–10–19–15

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 26 8-13 66, Ashton Giza 2 0-0 6, Bo otto 3 2-4 10, Jack Cooley 15 6-9 36, Cole White 3 0-0 6, Brock Watson 2 0-0 5, Oscar Castro 1 0-0 3. FG shooting – 47.3% 3-pts – 6 (Giza 2, Otto 2, Watson 1, Castro 1). Rebounds – 39 (Giza 2, Jesus Vega 4, Otto 8, Cooley 10, White 4, Watson 4, Castro 4). Assists – 21 (Giza 2, Vega 5, Otto 10, Cooley 1, White 1, Watson 2). Steals – 2 (Vega 1, White 1) Blocks – 4 (Vega 1, White 1, Watson 1, Castro 1). Turnovers – 7. Team fouls – 8. Fouled out – 1 (Vega).

Clarke 81, Davis County 54

C - 24–22–19–16

DC - 12–18–14–10

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 31 18-25 81, Jesus Vega 3 3-5 9, Bo Otto 1 0-2 2, Jack Cooley 16 10-10 43, Cole White 4 0-2 8, Brock Watson 1 3-4 5, Nash Bishop 1 0-0 2, Ryan Diehl 2 0-0 4, Oscar Castro 1 2-2 4, Shawn McAfee 2 0-0 4. FG shooting – 51.7%. 3-pts – 1 (Cooley 1). Rebounds – 38 (Ashton Giza 2, Vega 6, Otto 5, Cooley 10, White 5, Watson 1, Deegan Neese 1, Bishop 2, Castro 4). Assists – 27 (Giza 3, Vega 2, Otto 7, Cooley 3, White 2, Watson 1, Neese 1, Bishop 2, Castro 6). Steals – 11 (Giza 1, Vega 1, Otto 3, Cooley 2, White 1, Bishop 1, Castro 1). Blocks – 4 (Vega 1, White 3). Turnovers – 11. Team fouls – 20. Fouled out – 1 (Watson).

Clarke 67, Centerville 59

Cl - 19–12–16–20

Cen - 21–15–11–12

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 22 15-21 67, Ashton Giza 4 0-0 12, Jesus Vega 2 0-0 4, Bo Otto 6 4-5 19, Jack Cooley 5 8-12 19, Cole White 1 0-0 2, Brock Watson 3 2-2 8, Oscar Castro 1 1-2 3. FG shooting – 47.8%. 3-pts – 8 (Giza 4, Otto 3, Cooley 1). Rebounds – 31 (Giza 1, Vega 5, Otto 4, Cooley 13, Watson 1, Castro 4). Assists – 16 (Vega 5, Otto 3, Cooley 6, White 1, Castro 1). Steals – 6 (Vega 3, Otto 1, Cooley 1, Watson 1). Blocks – 1 (Vega 1). Turnovers – 6. Team fouls – 11. Fouled out – 0.